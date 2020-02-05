Tea party ex-congressman hurls curse words at Trump acquitting GOP live on MSNBC
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former tea party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) had nothing but scorn for Senate Republicans who refused to hold President Donald Trump accountable for abuse of power.
“Most of the American people understand we didn’t have a trial, we didn’t have a fair trial,” said Walsh, an outspoken Never Trump conservative who was elected to one term in the 2010 GOP wave. “Every single Senate Republican today, outside of Mitt Romney, was an absolute chickenshit. They put party before country … Mitt Romney, how often in American history do we see a politician actually do the principled thing and put country first? It’s an amazing thing.”
“They’re scared to death of his voters. They don’t want to lose his voters,” continued Walsh. “They know what Trump did was wrong, and for them to come out today and say it was inappropriate, they didn’t have the courage to say that a month or two ago … they put Trump before country.”
‘More explosions lying ahead’: Ex-Bush speechwriter warns Republicans Ukraine scandal isn’t over
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum offered a stern warning to Republicans: Just because the impeachment is over does not mean that the Ukraine scandal is finished.
"I listened to the commentary," said Frum. "I feel like I'm in that living room with the frat brothers of 'Animal House' all saying, 'it's over.' I want to say with John Belushi, 'Over? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? It's not over until it's over.'"
"Donald Trump fought this fight by shoving every piece of information into a corner and locking the door," continued Frum. "When Bill Clinton, when the Bill Clinton impeachment end in the January of 1999, I remember it well. Everyone was exhausted. You can judge the facts for yourself and everyone wants, decided this was closed. The facts aren't on the table."