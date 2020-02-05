Tea party ex-congressman hurls curse words at Trump acquitting GOP live on MSNBC

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former tea party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) had nothing but scorn for Senate Republicans who refused to hold President Donald Trump accountable for abuse of power.

“Most of the American people understand we didn’t have a trial, we didn’t have a fair trial,” said Walsh, an outspoken Never Trump conservative who was elected to one term in the 2010 GOP wave. “Every single Senate Republican today, outside of Mitt Romney, was an absolute chickenshit. They put party before country … Mitt Romney, how often in American history do we see a politician actually do the principled thing and put country first? It’s an amazing thing.”

“They’re scared to death of his voters. They don’t want to lose his voters,” continued Walsh. “They know what Trump did was wrong, and for them to come out today and say it was inappropriate, they didn’t have the courage to say that a month or two ago … they put Trump before country.”

Watch below: