Ted Cruz’s anti-Semitic attack on Mike Bloomberg called out by Anti-Defamation League CEO

This week, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg drew criticism after claiming that the presidential primary is now a “two-person race,” and urging moderate candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Vice President Joe Biden to drop out of the race and let him consolidate the moderate vote to beat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — a rather presumptuous ask, given that all three of those candidates have earned delegates and Bloomberg so far has not.

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took things way further, with a tweet suggesting that because the story appeared in Bloomberg’s own news publication, Bloomberg “owns the media”:

It’s almost as if he owns the media. https://t.co/0tVTBg0DtT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2020

Cruz’s attack resurrects a sinister trope about Jewish financiers controlling culture and information — a fact pointed out on Thursday by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:

Is it antisemitic to point out that Mike Bloomberg owns a news service? No. Is it antisemitic to accuse a Jewish person of controlling the media? Absolutely yes. This assertion goes far beyond the facts and perpetuates harmful antisemitic tropes. https://t.co/p7xJt813Tm — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 19, 2020

As the author of a resolution condemning slanderous myths about Jews, money, and power, @tedcruz should know better. https://t.co/sH3kpFJ4D5 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 19, 2020