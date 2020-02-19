Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Cruz’s anti-Semitic attack on Mike Bloomberg called out by Anti-Defamation League CEO

Published

2 hours ago

on

This week, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg drew criticism after claiming that the presidential primary is now a “two-person race,” and urging moderate candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Vice President Joe Biden to drop out of the race and let him consolidate the moderate vote to beat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — a rather presumptuous ask, given that all three of those candidates have earned delegates and Bloomberg so far has not.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took things way further, with a tweet suggesting that because the story appeared in Bloomberg’s own news publication, Bloomberg “owns the media”:

Cruz’s attack resurrects a sinister trope about Jewish financiers controlling culture and information — a fact pointed out on Thursday by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is doing what ‘predators’ do — ‘he’s grooming his victims’: former federal prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell this Tuesday night, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade argued that President Trump's latest round of pardons and commutations is designed to normalize the notion that "corruption is not a big deal."

According to host Lawrence O'Donnell, none of Trump's action make sense now unless it is somehow related to the trial and sentencing of his longtime confidant Roger Stone.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has plunged $1.9 million in campaign donor cash into his own businesses: Forbes

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

If you donate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, you might also be helping out his personal businesses.

Fobes reports that the Trump campaign has spent $1.9 million in donor cash at Trump-branded businesses over the past three years, and it appears that total will grow even further once the 2020 election heats up.

"None of Trump’s businesses have accepted more cash from the campaign than Trump Tower Commercial LLC, an entity that holds office and retail space inside the president’s most famous New York City building," Forbes reports. "So far, the re-election effort has paid $1.3 million to Trump Tower Commercial, in which the president maintains a 100% interest."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Here we go again’: Trump claims only ‘fake news polls’ show him losing to Democratic candidates

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted that polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates were "fake."

The president was apparently reacting to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed Trump would lose a hypothetical matchup with the top six Democrats, and claimed "real" polls showed he would beat any of his potential rivals.

"Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates," Trump tweeted. "The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!"

Continue Reading
 
 