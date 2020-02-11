Ted Cruz’s dire warning that President Bernie Sanders would force his podcast off the air backfires hilariously

On the latest episode of his podcast, “The Verdict,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered a strange, over-the-top warning about what would happen if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) became president. According to Cruz, Sanders would empower technology companies to purge conservative content across the internet, and his own podcast could be censored.

“As bad as [Big Tech is] now, in a Democratic administration, in a Bernie Sanders administration, they would — I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air,” said Cruz.

Sen Ted Cruz warns that if Bernie Sanders is elected president, his new podcast could be forced off the air pic.twitter.com/OpHEW47H8s — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 11, 2020

Cruz’s warning was met with mockery — including from a number of people who joked that this was actually a point in favor of a Sanders presidency:

Cruz now whipping votes for Sanders.https://t.co/cutJQ6S9Ej — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 11, 2020

I wasn’t a Bernie supporter before, but this is a game changer. — Mark Barrington (@MarkBarrington2) February 11, 2020

Podcasts. Are not. On the air. — Ryan Berkofsky (@ryanberkofsky) February 11, 2020

OK this settles it. I'm for Bernie now. — Brent Haverty (@LioneeR) February 11, 2020

Ted Cruz could've been president, but he's just a bearded podcaster now. Sad! — Guy who replies to women to comment on their bio (@punished_stu) February 11, 2020

Stop threatening me with a good time. — TedNotTedward (@TedNotTedward) February 11, 2020

Thanks for the endorsement Ted. — JANET 🐞 (@acolemanlantern) February 11, 2020

i will vote for him many many times wearing many many different hats — gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) February 11, 2020

This will get the 60 million that didn't vote in 2016 to the polls in droves. THANK YOU TED.#VoteBlueNoMatterWho — Not Declawed (@NDeclawed) February 11, 2020

