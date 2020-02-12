Televangelist urges people to drink liquid silver to stave off coronavirus

On Wednesday, Right Wing Watch reported that televangelist Jim Bakker is urging his followers to drink a solution of colloidal silver to protect themselves from coronavirus — and a guest who was selling it promised that a dose will cure them and strengthen their immune system within 12 hours.

“Well, let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus,” said his guest. “But it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours. Totally eliminate it, kills it, deactivates it. And then it boosts your immune system, so then you can support the recovery, because when you kill the virus, then the immune system comes into action to clear it out. So you want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institutes of Health warn that “scientific evidence doesn’t support the use of colloidal silver dietary supplements for any disease or condition,” and that while silver does have some medical purposes in treating burns and preventing conjunctivitis in infants, “there are no legally marketed prescription or over-the-counter drugs containing colloidal silver that are taken by mouth.”

The one thing that silver does do when you drink it in large quantities is turn your skin grayish-blue, in a condition called argyria. This disfiguration is generally not dangerous, but is permanent and irreversible.

Watch below:

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020