Texas dispute ends in gunfire : ‘Over some toys, my brother got shot?’
Dr. Carlos Chapa was caught in gunfire at a Dallas, Texas Dave and Busters Sunday afternoon as two people fought over a stuffed animal, the DFW CBS affiliate reported.
In what has become increasingly more common, a dispute was decided by guns when two arguing groups took their fight outside. The second thy exited, one group turned and opened fire.
“So I pick him up and drag him all the way through the whole building, around the corner and everything… ripped his pants, took off my belt, wrapped it around his thigh because I saw he was hit in the leg,” said Dr. Chapa’s brother Emiliana.
He then wrapped his brother’s leg and elevated it until the ambulance arrived.
One person involved in the fight approached the two men to apologize.
“I tell him, ‘Right now, it’s not the time you need to speed up that tongue because… you’re apologizing, are you the one?’” Chapa recalled. “He was like, ‘No, they were aiming at me,’ and then he said that it was all over a stupid animal… Stuffed animal, toys. So I tell him, ‘You’re telling me over some toys, my brother got shot?”
One suspect has been arrested, though their name wasn’t released.
Texas legalized open-carry last year, which allows anyone to carry a gun openly without a license.
See the report below:
Breaking Banner
Trump caught breaking another campaign promise with his new budget
During the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump was heralded for promising to zero-out the deficit. That promise was destroyed by the GOP's only legislative accomplishment: their tax bill. But now, Trump is promising to change everything.
Typically, a president presents his budget and legislative proposals at the State of the Union Address. Trump instead turned it into a political rally. His campaign slogan is "Promises Made, Promises Kept," but his ten-year budget plan does nothing to meet the promises he made about the deficit for the next decade. The proposal will run about $4.8 trillion, The Washington Post reported Sunday evening.
Texas dispute ends in gunfire : ‘Over some toys, my brother got shot?’
Dr. Carlos Chapa was caught in gunfire at a Dallas, Texas Dave and Busters Sunday afternoon as two people fought over a stuffed animal, the DFW CBS affiliate reported.
In what has become increasingly more common, a dispute was decided by guns when two arguing groups took their fight outside. The second thy exited, one group turned and opened fire.
“So I pick him up and drag him all the way through the whole building, around the corner and everything… ripped his pants, took off my belt, wrapped it around his thigh because I saw he was hit in the leg,” said Dr. Chapa's brother Emiliana.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s evangelical followers haven’t actually scored any policy wins they were promised
For right-wing Christians, it's all about anti-choice judges taking over the country to get rid of laws that remove the government from private healthcare decisions. Outside of those judges, however, President Donald Trump hasn't done a lot more than that.
A Bulwark column explained Sunday that it's because they don't know how to parlay their strength into actual legislative progress on their policy issues.
"In order to bring about change in a democracy, political groups must (1) win elections, and (2) transform their electoral success into policy change. Trumpvangelicals have enjoyed some success with (1) but haven’t yet figured out (2)," The Bulwark piece explained.