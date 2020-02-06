‘That wasn’t a state of the union — it was a state of mind’: Pelosi speculates Trump appeared ‘sedated’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speculated that President Donald Trump seemed “sedated” during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Pelosi said that his address seemed more like a speech about his personal “state of mind” rather than a “state of the union”

“I say to my members all the time there’s no such thing as personal animosity,” Pelosi said. “There are eternal friendships but you never know on what cause you may come together with somebody you may have perceived as your foe right now. Everybody is a possible ally in whatever comes next. They want us always to remember we were one and they, our founders, had their differences, as do we. I extended a hand of friendship to him, to welcome him as the president of the United States, to the people’s house. It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated. He looked that way last year, too. He didn’t want to shake hands.”

However, she said that tearing up the speech had nothing to do with the president refusing to shake her hand. She claimed she’s a speed reader and knew what was coming.

She called the address more about the state of him personally, not the state of where America was and where Trump wanted it to go. It was all about him and his “state of mind,” she said. So, Pelosi said she shredded his “state of mind” address.

