‘That wasn’t a state of the union — it was a state of mind’: Pelosi speculates Trump appeared ‘sedated’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speculated that President Donald Trump seemed “sedated” during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Pelosi said that his address seemed more like a speech about his personal “state of mind” rather than a “state of the union”
“I say to my members all the time there’s no such thing as personal animosity,” Pelosi said. “There are eternal friendships but you never know on what cause you may come together with somebody you may have perceived as your foe right now. Everybody is a possible ally in whatever comes next. They want us always to remember we were one and they, our founders, had their differences, as do we. I extended a hand of friendship to him, to welcome him as the president of the United States, to the people’s house. It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated. He looked that way last year, too. He didn’t want to shake hands.”
However, she said that tearing up the speech had nothing to do with the president refusing to shake her hand. She claimed she’s a speed reader and knew what was coming.
She called the address more about the state of him personally, not the state of where America was and where Trump wanted it to go. It was all about him and his “state of mind,” she said. So, Pelosi said she shredded his “state of mind” address.
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
The View spirals into chaos after Whoopi Goldberg compares Mitt Romney to John McCain
"The View" erupted in a clash after Meghan McCain dismissed Sen. Mitt Romney's vote to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.
The Utah Republican was the only senator to cross party lines and vote to remove the president, and all the panelists but McCain agreed that took political courage.
"Yeah, I'm conflicted on this one," McCain said. "I know he's a person of faith because I watched his documentary on Netflix. What struck me in that documentary was he was obsessed with not being a loser, after he lost in 2012 and said he didn't want to be, quote, branded a loser for life. Then he met with President Trump at Jean-Georges and had flog legs."
Breaking Banner
Pelosi whacks Trump for questioning her religious faith: ‘I don’t know if the president understands prayer’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday whacked President Donald Trump after he questioned her religious faith at the National Prayer Breakfast.
During a press conference, Pelosi was asked what she made of Trump attacking her because she regularly says that she prays for him.
"I don't know if the president understands... prayer or the people that do pray," she said. "But we do pray for the United States of America. I pray for him, I prayed for President Bush still, for President Obama, because [being president] is a heavy responsibility."
Pelosi then explained why it was particularly important to pray for Trump.
Breaking Banner
America braces for Trump’s inevitable burst of vindictiveness after his Senate acquittal
Even as the Republican Senate majority finally was acquitting Donald Trump of impeachment charges, one could sense the country bracing for the retaliating boomerang to come. Trump is never gracious, even in would-be victory, and is sure to be boastful about beating the “witch hunt” of impeachment.
The next step, naturally, will be vindication and attack.
The vote was almost without drama since almost all senators had declared their intentions to vote for or against conviction on impeachment charges. The exception, of course, was the emotional decision by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to convict, the sole senator to break with the party. After closing speeches filled with self-serving hyperbole, the Senate finally got to the predicted vote. Democrats held together in a minority.