‘That’s a lie!’ Trump defender flails as journalist grills him over impeachment
British journalist Mehdi Hasan, now based in Washington, D.C. and known for his work for Al Jazeera and The Intercept, has a reputation for being a very tough interviewer when he’s talking to Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump. And Republican Steve Cortes, a Trump adviser, saw just how tough things could get when Hasan grilled him relentlessly this week about lies during the impeachment inquiry.
It was obvious that Cortes wasn’t facing Sean Hannity or another Trump devotee when Hasan bluntly asserted, “Trump tweeted, on January 27, ‘the Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ That’s not true, is it? That’s a lie! House Democrats did request John Bolton testify, and he refused on advice of the White House.”
Me: "That's not true, is it? That's a lie."
Him: "He should have been more precise."
On @ajupfront I challenged Trump adviser Steve Cortes on 3 very specific lies that Trump told about impeachment & Ukraine. For more of the intv:https://t.co/mznTYELgoRpic.twitter.com/1MFX5INA39
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 7, 2020
Cortes responded that Trump’s January 27 tweet was “a very good example” of something that Trump’s detractors will “automatically” call a “lie” because they “want to assign the most nefarious possible intent.” And Cortes claimed that what Trump meant in that tweet is that House Democrats didn’t subpoena Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry, but Hasan wasn’t about to let him get away with it.
Trump “didn’t say that, though,” Hasan told Cortes. “He said the Democrat House never even asked. If I’m reading that as a Trump supporter, I’m like, ‘Wow, the Democrats never asked John Bolton.’ He has misled the people of America.” And Cortes responded that Trump “should have been more precise.”
Hasan cited another Trump distortion: “he said in October: Republicans were not allowed to ask questions during the House depositions. Not true. The president’s lawyer, who doesn’t have the same precision problem, I’m assuming, as the president, told the Senate last week that House Republicans were not allowed in the room where depositions took place. That’s a total lie, Steve. You know 48 Republicans on three committees had access to that room. Many of them asked questions. So, Trump and his lawyers are again misleading the American people.
Cortes again tried to use his argument that Trump could have been more “precise.” And Hasan responded that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone claimed that Rep. Adam Schiff’s “Republican colleagues” weren’t allowed “into the” Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF) — which was “a lie, pure and simple.”
Although Cortes told Hasan that Cipollone made a “mistake,” he refused to admit that Cipollone lied because “the spirit of it is correct.” And Hasan stressed, “That’s a convenient get-out. But unfortunately, facts matter — and that is not factually true.”
‘Bombshell’: Iraqi officials say ISIS—not Iran—likely behind rocket attack Trump used to justify Suleimani assassination
"Al-Qaeda attacked the U.S. on 9/11 and we went to war with Iraq. If this report is true, ISIS attacked the U.S. and we nearly went to war with Iran."
In a "bombshell" revelation that calls into question one of the Trump administration's stated justificiations for assassinating Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani—a move that nearly sparked a region-wide military conflict—Iraqi intelligence officials told the New York Times that they believe ISIS, not an Iran-linked militia, was likely responsible for the Dec. 27 rocket attack that killed an American contractor at an air base near Kirkuk, Iraq.
It turns out Trump’s impeachment revenge actually started last year
Just one day after the Senate failed to convict him, the president made fools of allies and defenders Thursday during the annual National Prayer Breakfast. Before Donald Trump took the stage, host Arthur Brooks asked attendees to love their enemies and forgive them their trespasses. Trump said thanks but—yeah, seriously—no thanks.
“I don’t know if I agree with you,” the president said to the host. “I don’t know if Arthur is going to like what I’m going to say.” Trump proceeded to lob volleys of venom at congressional Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney (the only Republican senator to vote to convict on the first article of impeachment).
Trump says Congress should ‘expunge’ his impeachment
President Donald Trump called Friday on Congress to "expunge" his impeachment for abuse of power following his acquittal in the Senate.
"Should they expunge impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax," he told reporters at the White House.
Trump was impeached in December on two charges related to his campaign to get Ukraine's government to start an corruption investigation into his Democratic election opponent Joe Biden.