‘That’s crazy!’ CNN host stunned by new revelations about Trump OMB’s Ukraine coverup
Newly released emails have shed new light on the Trump Office of Management and Budget’s attempted coverup of the Ukraine scandal — and they left CNN’s Brianna Keilar stunned.
As CNN national security correspondent Vivian Salama explained, the new emails show that “the OMB knew the Pentagon had concerns for months about the fact that President Trump and his administration was withholding aid from Ukraine.”
In fact, Salama said, Pentagon officials “repeatedly” told the OMB that their hold on the aid to Ukraine was potentially in violation of the law — and the OMB responded by “wiping it under the rug” and hiding the Pentagon’s concerns. The emails also show that the OMB “misled the Government Accountability Office,” which recently determined that the administration did break the law by withholding the aid.
“That’s crazy!” Keilar replied. “Misleading the GAO!”
“Ultimately, this boils down to a lot of issues that House Democrats were flagging during the impeachment inquiry,” Salama continued. “OMB was not releasing documents to help them in the investigation, and [Democrats were] saying they wanted to see this information because they felt there’s still so much that we don’t know.”
‘It stinks to high heaven’: Dem senator torches Bill Barr for accepting Rudy Giuliani’s sleazy Ukraine info
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on Tuesday heaped scorn on Attorney General Bill Barr for setting up a separate channel for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to send dirt dug up in Ukraine to federal prosecutors.
During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Menendez expressed astonishment that Barr was giving Giuliani special access to get his conspiracy theories about the Bidens a hearing at the Department of Justice.
"I don't even understand why Rudy Giuliani has a special vehicle into the [DOJ]," he said. "I mean, Rudy Giuliani, whose list of conflicts is as long as his list of foreign clients, who we still don't know who is paying him, and who we know previously dug up dirt on Ambassador Yovanovitch and presented it to the State Department only for it to be totally false!"
CNN’s Bakari Sellers burns down fellow panelist’s claim Obama’s legacy is on trial in New Hampshire
During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," regular contributor Bakari Sellers laughed and then schooled guest political analyst Krystal Ball's contention that the legacy of former President Barack Obama is on the line in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Ball, who hosts a program for The Hill, claimed that a repudiation of former Vice President Joe Biden by voters on Tuesday is -- by extension -- a referendum on the Obama presidency.
Following a clip of the former president warning against a "circular firing squad," among Democratic contenders, Ball addressed Biden's struggles with voters in New Hampshire according to the polls.
WATCH: Republican goes down in flames when CNN’s Cuomo corners him on Trump’s trade war
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu largely tries to keep above the partisan fray, but in a discussion with CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday, the Republican governor found himself excusing away the president's trade war.
Sununu bragged about his economy in the state, but Cuomo called him out on neglecting to mention how President Donald Trump's tariffs have caused family farmers greater problems.
"People vote on their wallet and they should. They've got to take care of their households. That's a specific concern. [I] can't argue against that," said Cuomo. "What's been going on in the economy has been going on for a long time. This is a decade-plus expansion. My argument is this: You could get a tax cut and you could get regulatory changes from any Republican. It would be an anathema for them not to do it, actually. But when it comes to what else you get with this president, that is not Chris Sununu."