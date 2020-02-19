‘That’s how authoritarian countries work’: CNN’s Toobin warns Trump is acting like a dictator

On CNN Wednesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the significance of President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon several high-powered friends accused of political corruption and tax crimes.

“There is no doubt, under the Constitution, the president has the power to do this,” said Toobin. “This is not legally a — an open question. And there is a history of controversial pardons, whether it’s President Clinton pardoning Marc Rich, a fugitive financier, or George Herbert Walker Bush pardoning the Iran-Contra people on his way out of the office.”

“So what makes this so troubling is in the middle of his term, here he is assigning friends, basically friends and friends of friends, to get pardons and clemency, which is how authoritarians behave, which is playing favorites with your personal friends at a time when you are playing with the opposite of favorites with prosecutorial decisions,” said Toobin. “I want these people prosecuted, these people freed — that’s how authoritarian countries work. Countries where there is the rule of law, there are systems in place for who gets prosecuted, who gets clemency. This is a very individually-focused way to run a presidency.”

