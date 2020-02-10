‘The best thing about Trump is his heart’: President’s supporters camp out in the snow ahead of NH rally

For almost a full day, supporters of President Trump braved the snow in pitched tents in anticipation of his upcoming rally in Manchester, New Hampshire this Monday night.

Speaking with WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni, the campers proclaimed their love for Trump.

“We’re a swing state,” one person said. “Sometimes we’re blue, sometimes we’re red, and I feel like over the past couple of years, people are really seeing that Trump really is for America.”

Another person said that it’s Trump’s “heart” that garners her support.

“What I like the best about Trump, and I tell this to people who are on both sides, is this right here,” a woman said while pointing to her chest. “His heart.”

Watch WBZ-TV’s report below: