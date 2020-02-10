Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The best thing about Trump is his heart’: President’s supporters camp out in the snow ahead of NH rally

Published

4 mins ago

on

For almost a full day, supporters of President Trump braved the snow in pitched tents in anticipation of his upcoming rally in Manchester, New Hampshire this Monday night.

Speaking with WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni, the campers proclaimed their love for Trump.

“We’re a swing state,” one person said. “Sometimes we’re blue, sometimes we’re red, and I feel like over the past couple of years, people are really seeing that Trump really is for America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person said that it’s Trump’s “heart” that garners her support.

“What I like the best about Trump, and I tell this to people who are on both sides, is this right here,” a woman said while pointing to her chest. “His heart.”

Watch WBZ-TV’s report below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The best thing about Trump is his heart’: President’s supporters camp out in the snow ahead of NH rally

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

For almost a full day, supporters of President Trump braved the snow in pitched tents in anticipation of his upcoming rally in Manchester, New Hampshire this Monday night.

Speaking with WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni, the campers proclaimed their love for Trump.

"We're a swing state," one person said. "Sometimes we're blue, sometimes we're red, and I feel like over the past couple of years, people are really seeing that Trump really is for America."

Another person said that it's Trump's "heart" that garners her support.

"What I like the best about Trump, and I tell this to people who are on both sides, is this right here," a woman said while pointing to her chest. "His heart."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tariffs would bury US in ‘fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan’: food importer

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Escalating U.S. tariffs on imports from Italy threaten to unravel the intricate trade networks that make Italian American cuisine possible, and could slash transport, retail, and restaurant jobs across the United States, food purveyors are warning.“Every dollar the tariffs go up” pushes more U.S. stores and consumers towards “fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan” from other countries as a cheap substitute for la buona cucina, Riccardo Longo, owner of Gran Caffè L’Aquila on Chestnut Street in Center City, said last week at a gathering he hosted of competitors and lobbyists who seek to stave off th... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Personal responsibility and the cost of indulging Trump and Pete Rose

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

After the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, he continued to assert that he did absolutely nothing wrong. This is almost certainly not true. In fact, his acquittal was supported by the compliance of a significant number of Republican senators who conceded that Trump did, indeed, do something wrong — their favorite word for it was “inappropriate” — but that what he did wasn’t so bad that it warranted removal from office.Which raises an interesting question: Have we slouched into an era in which we too readily indulge bad behavior and reduce the punishments that we impos... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image