The ‘cancer’ in the White House has spread to the Justice Department: Ex-FBI agent
On Tuesday, following the extraordinary resignation of all four federal prosecutors who worked on the case of President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and the president’s apparent pressure that his sentencing recommendation be reduced, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that the “cancer” in the White House has “spread to the Justice Department.”
It remains unclear who exactly gave the order for prosecutors to reduce Stone’s sentencing recommendation. But it comes around the same time as Trump issued an angry tweet complaining that Stone was being treated unfairly.
I have really tried to have, and encourage others to have, faith in the resiliency of our institutions. But today I just feel so much sadness — grief, really — over what is happening. There is a cancer in the White House, and it has spread to the Justice Department.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 11, 2020