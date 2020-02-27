Quantcast
The Constitution prohibits Trump from pardoning Roger Stone: law professor

4 mins ago

President Donald Trump has been dropping hints for a long time that he will pardon ally Roger Stone, the man who lied to Congress and obstructed justice to conceal the truth about his efforts to acquire emails that Russian hackers stole from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Corey Brettschneider, a professor of political science at Brown University and visiting professor of law at Fordham Law School, argues in an editorial for Politico that the Constitution might prohibit Trump from issuing this particular pardon, despite the fact that the president’s clemency powers are generally seen as very broad.

“Many scholars agree that once a president has been impeached, he or she loses the power to pardon anyone for criminal offenses connected to the articles of impeachment,” he writes. “Less noticed is that even after the Senate’s failure to convict the president, he or she does not regain this power.”

Specifically, the Constitution states that the president has “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offences against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” The Constitution’s framers added this caveat, writes Brettschneider, because they did not want a president to have the power to pardon people who helped him commit or get away with high crimes and misdemeanors.

“The clause prevents the worst abuse of the pardon power: a president’s protecting cronies who have been convicted of crimes related to the president’s own wrongdoing,” he argues.

Japan's prime minister calls for nationwide closure of schools for a month over cornonavirus

2 mins ago

February 27, 2020

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as authorities reported the country's fourth death linked to the outbreak.

The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.

"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said.

"We request all primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break."

A historian points out a startling fact about the current racial divisions in the Trump era

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

America is a deeply divided nation. That fact may be the only thing that Americans of all racial, ethnic, and political groups can agree about. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll conducted in late 2017 indicated that 70 percent of the American people think the country is “as divided as during the Vietnam War.”

This division manifests itself in political ways exemplified by the partisan impeachment proceedings and gridlock. The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed 298 bills in 2019, yet the Republican-led Senate refused to consider hardly any of that legislation.

Continue Reading
 
 
