The Iowa caucus is a massive grift — and both Republicans and Democrats are in on it
There is still no official winner in Iowa after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said they found “inconsistencies” in the three sets of results they were supposed to deliver. This Tuesday, the IDP said the problem was caused by a “coding issue” in its reporting system. Writing for the Daily Beast, Stuart Stevens says the Iowa caucus system is “a nutty system no school would sanction to choose a student body president.”
“The Iowa caucus system is one of those ideas that seems sort of charming if you think about it for five minutes — a bunch of neighbors getting together in America’s most literate state, the one that gave us Jean Seberg and The Music Man – and utterly insane if you think about it for ten minutes,” Stevens writes. “No secret ballot so you’re standing across from your boss when you vote, no early voting and doors close at 7 pm so if you stop for gas your vote doesn’t count, all in a state that doesn’t remotely resemble the American electorate as a whole.”
According to Stevens, both parties’ caucuses are “amateurish affairs run by volunteers.”
“The dirty little secret is that the Iowa caucuses, like the NH primary, are a big business,” Stevens continues. “No Chamber of Commerce could come up with a scheme to get tens of thousands of people to visit Iowa and New Hampshire in the winter and spend millions of dollars. But a couple of local political parties did and they will fight like hell to keep their gravy trains rolling.”
The problem, Stevens says, is easy to fix. For parties to keep doing the same thing and expect different result is the definition of insanity. “…and maybe, just maybe, this latest debacle will end the quaint madness.”
2020 Election
Iowa Democrats caucusing at Stanford favor Sanders and Warren
STANFORD, Calif. — For 15 minutes on Monday night, Daniel Rebelsky was the most popular Iowan in California.
As one of the few undecided voters attending an official Iowa Democratic caucus at Stanford University, the 18-year-old freshman from Grinnell, Iowa, found himself surrounded by supporters of a half-dozen different presidential candidates.
Wearing running shorts, a red T-shirt with a drawing of a cat, and a bemused smile, Rebelsky soaked up the attention as his fellow caucus-goers pitched him on why their contenders were the best choice to beat President Trump.
2020 Election
‘A total mess, a complete failure’: Critics call for end to Iowa caucuses
Monday night's debacle in the 2020 Democratic caucus in Iowa has led to a fresh call from many critics -- including some prominent Democrats -- to end the caucus system once and for all.
Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that it's time to end the Iowa caucuses, which this week proved once again to be chaotic affairs that still have not produced a clear winner, or even any verified vote totals, one day later.
"I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end," Durbin said. "As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting."
2020 Election
Devin Nunes scorched over claim Dems don’t understand ‘importance’ of paper ballots – since he voted against them
Rep. Devin Nunes weighed in on the Iowa Caucuses debacle with a partisan and uninformed "hot take." The Republican California Congressman who's very close to the White House and President Donald Trump posted a tweet suggesting Democrats didn't have a paper backup system for Monday's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
Too bad Dem/Socialists/Media didn’t read House Republican report on the importance of using paper ballots for election security...