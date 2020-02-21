‘The level of humor below dad jokes’: Mike Bloomberg’s latest attempt to troll Trump gets brutally panned
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been trying to troll President Donald Trump this week by putting up billboards that mock the president in cities where he’s been scheduled to hold rallies.
However, the content of those billboards is apparently leaving a lot to be desired.
Among other things, the billboards mock Trump for cheating at golf and for liking “burnt steak,” a reference to reports that the president likes to eat steaks well done with ketchup.
But given all the many stronger reasons to criticize the president — ranging from his regular race baiting, to his policy of separating migrant families, to his attempts to solicit foreign governments to help win reelection — many Twitter users quickly planned the Bloomberg campaign for pulling such a lame stunt.
Check out some responses below.
What’s the next level in Humor Hell below Dad jokes. https://t.co/g7I18miTW1
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 21, 2020
What rich guy metric of shame will he lean upon next?
"TRUMP STACKS HIS GOLD BRICKS IN PYRAMIDS, NOT SOLID SQUARES. LOL" https://t.co/hLCUgUmRov
— Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) February 21, 2020
He's putting children in cages and this is what you're concerned about. very telling. Take your money and go home.
— #1 taco/donut fan account🌮🍩 (@jonrosenberg) February 21, 2020
— short Huey/Long jacket (@yeah_good_okay) February 21, 2020
— M Mangoz (@MMangoz) February 21, 2020
Hey mike I have medical debt and am so excited to watch two billionaires fight it out over the best way to prepare steaks!
— single issue abortion voter 🤰😵 (@AbortionVoter) February 21, 2020
— bernie's gonna win nevada then south carolina (@two_knocks) February 21, 2020
Team Bloomberg right now…. pic.twitter.com/Xt0tCkH7K4
— Manny Marrero (@Mandroid88) February 21, 2020
h/t @alx pic.twitter.com/rM6f8GUf3U
— Bread Lines 2020 (@rvolt24) February 21, 2020
Not sure about this one pic.twitter.com/PPRBmYdg4E
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 21, 2020
Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia's support for Donald Trump's reelection
America's former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls -- and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."
"It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump's victory again," McFaul said. "To me, that's no great insight.
McFaul said, "let's start declassifying this stuff" before the 2020 election "so the American people know what's going on."
FBI arrests husband of Katie Hill's 2018 fundraiser for cyber attack on her Democratic primary rivals
Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) is back in the news after the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested the husband of one of her former top staffers.
"Federal agents have arrested Arthur Dam in connection with a hacking spree that disrupted the 2018 Democratic California primary that ultimately nominated Katie Hill, according to a new criminal complaint," The Intercept reported Friday. "Dam, in the criminal complaint, is linked directly to the Hill campaign."
