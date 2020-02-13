‘The president is encouraging breaking the law’: Vindman claps back at Trump’s ongoing attacks

President Donald Trump gave an interview with Fox News host Geraldo Rivera on his radio show Thursday where he spoke for 45 minutes about a wide range of issues. One was about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who complied with subpoenas to speak to Congress.

Trump told Rivera that people cheered when Vindman left the White House.

“They did cheer because he is an American hero. Actually we all cheered him! Thanks for telling the truth for once!” said one listener.

Vindman’s lawyer responded to the ongoing attacks,

“By using the power of his office to repeatedly humiliate and punish those following the law, the president is encouraging breaking the law,” Amb David Pressman said in a statement.

