‘The president thinks he can wing this’: Ex-White House official urges Trump to ‘step aside’ on coronavirus

On Saturday, following a rare press conference in which President Donald Trump discussed coronavirus and fielded questions about his claims it was all a “hoax,” former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart laid into the president for his handling of the crisis.

“The president thinks he can wing this, like he wings everything else, and it becomes clear, if you look at the last three or four days, he goes out and he frankly doesn’t know what he is talking about,” said Lockhart. “He contradicts himself. He contradicts the experts. And one of the problems this is a president who is incapable of saying, ‘I got something wrong and I want to clear that up.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So in this case, he mischaracterized what he said about the hoax yesterday, and with all of the Democrats, blamed it on the media, but probably more importantly, if you look at what he said yesterday, he said that it’s not inevitable that there will be more cases, and he has to have these experts get up in front of him, and say, we’ve said all along, no, the U.S. government all along hasn’t said that. The leader of the U.S. government has said just the opposite.”

“If the president isn’t willing to do his homework, and to understand the issues, and to explain it to build confidence in Americans, he needs to step aside and let others do it,” added Lockhart.

Watch below: