The real reason Trump hates Bloomberg is he’s more than just a TV billionaire: CNN analyst
The real reason that President Donald Trump hates Michael Bloomberg so much is that he’s a “real billionaire,” said CNN political analyst David Swerdlick. Particularly when it comes to the insult game, it’s one that Trump has long practiced and perfected.
“Bloomberg gets under his skin because Bloomberg is actually really rich, a real billionaire, many times over,” said Swerdlick. “And Trump is more of a TV billionaire and that is why, I think, Trump is coming after him.”
The president is “an expert concern troll. He had that very serious concerned look on his face about the rules of the debate and whether someone could stand on a box. It was an elaborate wrap-around short joke and essentially I think President Trump go for that over and over because that’s what President Trump does, call people little and pencil-neck and the like. He goes after people’s looks.”
When it came to the tit-for-tat, Swerdlick explained that Bloomberg’s team is opening up a huge can of worms by playing in the fight against Trump’s middle-school taunts.
“In terms of Bloomberg’s response or his campaign’s response, I think it’s a double-edged sword,” he explained. “On the one hand, it’s not always the best strategy to take the ‘when we go low they go high approach.’ A colleague of ours said, and I agree with this, sometimes you don’t have to be nice. Sometimes people just need to get fussed out and I think that’s the approach Mayor Bloomberg’s campaign is taking. The danger for them is that no one is better at the insult game than President Trump. So, if they want to go deeper into this, they should study the game film from 2016 and realize that if you’re going to get into an insult match with President Trump you better be prepared.”
See the full panel below:
GOP’s Lamar Alexander mocked for saying Trump ‘didn’t know’ to call attorney general instead of Rudy
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The retiring senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to President Donald Trump.
Here’s a roadmap for fixing the broken impeachment process: conservative columnist
The impeachment process was supposed to be a moment that would call upon the better angels of all Senators to rise above the non-stop partisan debate to honor the constitutional values of the United States. But in that case, the rules outlined by the founding fathers failed Americans as Republicans consistently voted against the will of their constituents and for whatever Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told them.
It was enough for conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to demand a better process. In a Sunday column, Rubin suggested other ways be used to create a better process.
Both Super Bowl LIV team names are pretty racist
As you watch Super Bowl LIV, bear in mind that rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and taking no issue with either their mascot or their fans' traditions means rooting for racism.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Similarly, cheering for the San Francisco 49ers after learning about the history of the California Gold Rush, in which white people oppressed and enslaved Native Americans on land that the United States had recently stolen from Mexico, means cheering for racism.Let's start with the 49ers — named after the Americans who came to California in 1849 during the Gold Rush specifically, and more generally after the Gold Rush pioneers overall — since the problem with their name is not as well known as the issues with the Chiefs. When most people think of the real-life 49ers, they envision hardy American pioneers during the Gold Rush risking their lives in the hope that they could carve out a little piece of the American dream for themselves. As American history textbook author David Henry Montgomery wrote rather romantically in 1899, they are remembered as people who "with pan and shovel" managed to "give us firm possession of the Pacific coast, since it rapidly settled the wilderness of California with a population of energetic and determined men."