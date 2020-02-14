Quantcast
Connect with us

The tension between native New Yorker Donald Trump and his home town is immense — and showing no signs of decreasing: report

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the great political ironies of the Trump era is the fact that President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker who speaks with a heavy Queens accent, is wildly popular in the reddest of red states yet wildly unpopular in his home town. If only Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama and Wyoming voted in the 2020 presidential election, Trump would be reelected by a landslide; if only the five boroughs voted, his chances of winning a second term would be slim and none. Journalist Rebecca Liebson examines the president’s “contentious relationship” with his home town in an article published in the New York Times on Valentine’s Day, and she offers many examples of just how contentious it has become.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Liebson explains, Trump “has become increasingly disillusioned with the state where he made his name.” The tension between Trump and New York State, according to Liebson, was evident on February 13 — when Trump met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and discussed the “ban on New York-based applications” to the TrustedTraveler program and other subjects.

As Liebson notes, Trump is no longer a resident of New York State: he now claims Florida as his primary residence. The president tweeted, “I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse” — and Cuomo, on November 1, 2019, said of Trump’s decision, “Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway.”

According to Liebson, “No longer a Manhattan resident, Mr. Trump will most likely avoid New York State’s top tax rate of nearly 9 % and New York City’s top rate of nearly 4%. Florida does not have a personal income tax.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuomo is hardly the only prominent figure in New York State who Trump doesn’t get along with. New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Brooklyn native, has made Trump-related investigations a high priority since her win in the 2018 midterms.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Trump is holding a MAGA rally in a red state, there is no doubt that he knows how to fire up a right-wing crowd. But in his home town, as Liebson points out, he is so unpopular that even the name “Trump” has become less visible in Manhattan properties.

“For years,” Liebson observes, “Mr. Trump’s name was plastered on buildings across the city, but it has recently disappeared from several of them. The Trump SoHo hotel, for instance, is now called the Dominick. And tenants at two Trump-licensed apartment complexes on the Upper West Side voted to remove signage with the name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell backs Bill Barr’s highly unusual public rebuke of Trump: ‘Listen to the attorney general’

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday delivered a highly unusual public rebuke of Donald Trump, saying the president's tweets were making his job at the Justice Department "impossible."

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," said Barr.

His interview came as Trump stands accused of interfering with the sentencing recommendation for his former advisor, Roger Stone -- prompting four Justice Department prosecutors to resign from the case this week.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Wilson brutally drops the mic on ‘moral eunuch’ John Kelly for only now turning on Trump

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

In a typically no-holds-barred column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign consultant -- and a thorn in Donald Trump's side -- Rick Wilson hammered former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for finally coming forward to criticize the president, saying he could have done it much earlier but was just too "chickensh*t" to stick his neck out.

"John Kelly’s half-assed, just-the-tip critique of Donald Trump Thursday was too little, too late, and too lame from the retired Marine Corps general turned Everything Trump Touches Dies poster boy," Wilson began with his typical getting right-to-the-heart-of-the-matter style. "At best, the former White House Chief of Staff displayed a l’esprit de l'escalier that is insufficient for the gravity of the moment. At worst, he looked like one more ex-Trump chickenshit in a barnyard full of them."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump undercuts Bill Barr again and says he has the ‘legal right’ to meddle with DOJ

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

It took less than a day for President Donald Trump to undermine Attorney General Bill Barr's efforts to clean up the mess he made with his handling of the Roger Stone case.

Barr on Thursday told ABC News that Trump's tweets about the Department of Justice made his job "impossible" because they made it look like he was taking orders directly from the president whenever he made a decision.

Trump on Friday kept insisting that he had the absolute right to meddle in DOJ affairs in an early morning tweet.

"This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!" he wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image