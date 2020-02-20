The ‘Titanic met an iceberg named Elizabeth Warren’: Michael Bloomberg’s first debate performance widely panned
Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg’s first presidential debate performance is being widely panned by pundits.
The Root’s Dr. Jason Johnson told MSNBC viewers just how bad he thought Bloomberg did at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas: “The most expensive night in Vegas I’ve ever seen. He lost everything.”
“This probably was the most expensive night in Vegas I’ve ever seen. Bloomberg lost everything.
He stumbled over obvious questions anyone could have anticipated. He’s probably doubling the salary of people going into the spin room” —@DrJasonJohnson #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Vv6bC8xrRI
— Alexis Goldstein 🏳️🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) February 20, 2020
CNN’s Van Jones called Bloomberg’s performance “a disaster,” comparing him to the Titanic:
Bloomberg went into the #DemDebate as the Titanic. And tonight? That Titanic met an iceberg named “Elizabeth Warren.” pic.twitter.com/V7Vth9MWvP
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 20, 2020
Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted video of the first blow Bloomberg suffered, saying “He was unable to come back from this.”
Warren’s opening salvo on Bloomberg set the tone for the rest of the debate. He was unable to come back from this. pic.twitter.com/tHwoRL7Soc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020
Here’s how some journalists characterized Bloomberg’s debate performance.
Esquire’s political writer:
I am stunned at how really bad Bloomberg is at this .
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 20, 2020
HuffPost Senior Reporter:
#DemDebate takeaway: Elizabeth Warren hit Michael Bloomberg in the face with a sledgehammer for an hour and then people debated stuff for another hour.
— Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) February 20, 2020
Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones:
The runaway winner was Warren.
Bloomberg turned in a horrifically bad debate performance.
The Bernie vetting began. He punched back but some still landed.
Biden was sort of washed out.
Not clear if Pete and Amy’s squabbling helps either.
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 20, 2020
Boston Globe columnist:
Quick take:
Warren crushed: Best debate so far.
Biden: He ain’t dead yet
Sanders: skated but came across as arrogant
Mayor Pete: Aggressive but solid
Klobuchar: Meh
Bloomberg: Clean up on Aisle 6
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 20, 2020
More:
My tentative power ranking for tonight’s #DemDebate
Elizabeth Warren
Bernie Sanders
Pete Buttigieg
Joe Biden
Amy Klobuchar
Literally everyone else in Nevada
Some ghosts
Hold a sec I know there’s someone else
Michael Bloomberg@EmmaVigeland?
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg News reporting on a tough night for Bloomberg: https://t.co/dMZOBR0EsB
— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 20, 2020
