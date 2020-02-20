Quantcast
The ‘Titanic met an iceberg named Elizabeth Warren’: Michael Bloomberg’s first debate performance widely panned

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg’s first presidential debate performance is being widely panned by pundits.

The Root’s Dr. Jason Johnson told MSNBC viewers just how bad he thought Bloomberg did at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas: “The most expensive night in Vegas I’ve ever seen. He lost everything.”

CNN’s Van Jones called Bloomberg’s performance “a disaster,” comparing him to the Titanic:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted video of the first blow Bloomberg suffered, saying “He was unable to come back from this.”

Here’s how some journalists characterized Bloomberg’s debate performance.

Esquire’s political writer:

HuffPost Senior Reporter:

Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones:

Boston Globe columnist:

More:

