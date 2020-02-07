Quantcast
‘The truth has cost his job’: Alexander Vindman officially fired and escorted out of the White House

Published

31 mins ago

on

The attorney representing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman issued a scorching statement after his client was “escorted out of the White House” on Friday.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” Ambassador David Pressman said.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful,” he argued.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even when doing so was fraught with danger and personal peril,” Pressman said.

“If we allow truthful voices to be silenced, if we ignore their warnings, eventually there will be no one left to warn us,” he added.

