The View’s Meghan McCain attacks co-hosts for not talking about Bernie Sanders and Russia — when reports weren’t even out

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain tried to make the case that the Russians have really always wanted to help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) more than President Donald Trump. It was a theory that was shot down by her colleagues, who noted that the main focus of Russia was to sow discord among the American public.

“What’s interesting, Friday, we actually opened up our show talking about how Trump had been briefed about Russia involvement in his — you know, that Russians were also in the tank for him,” said McCain. “We didn’t mention that Bernie was also briefed at the same time. That was completely omitted from reports.”

The group likely didn’t talk about it because it wasn’t known at the time the show aired. The report didn’t surface until late Friday afternoon, well after “The View” aired.

“Now it’s come out that maybe people that had briefed those people, briefed the campaigns, may have overstepped it a little bit,” McCain continued. Campaigns aren’t getting briefings from intelligence yet. The intelligence briefings only begin for Democratic candidate once there is a nominee.

“I always think it’s interesting, we’re talking about Russia, we only talk about Trump, but Bernie has a serious problem as Trump does — why aren’t we talking about that?” McCain asked.

In fact, the entire opening segment was dedicated to the topic.

Co-host Sunny Hostin explained that it isn’t exactly that Russia supports Trump over Sanders, rather, they want to cause trouble.

“Has anyone done anything?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked.

Joy Behar explained that there are bills on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk, but he’s uninterested in holding a vote on election protection. In fact, she said he has an invested interest in not intervening.

Watch the exchange below: