The View’s Meghan McCain attacks co-hosts for not talking about Bernie Sanders and Russia — when reports weren’t even out
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain tried to make the case that the Russians have really always wanted to help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) more than President Donald Trump. It was a theory that was shot down by her colleagues, who noted that the main focus of Russia was to sow discord among the American public.
“What’s interesting, Friday, we actually opened up our show talking about how Trump had been briefed about Russia involvement in his — you know, that Russians were also in the tank for him,” said McCain. “We didn’t mention that Bernie was also briefed at the same time. That was completely omitted from reports.”
The group likely didn’t talk about it because it wasn’t known at the time the show aired. The report didn’t surface until late Friday afternoon, well after “The View” aired.
“Now it’s come out that maybe people that had briefed those people, briefed the campaigns, may have overstepped it a little bit,” McCain continued. Campaigns aren’t getting briefings from intelligence yet. The intelligence briefings only begin for Democratic candidate once there is a nominee.
“I always think it’s interesting, we’re talking about Russia, we only talk about Trump, but Bernie has a serious problem as Trump does — why aren’t we talking about that?” McCain asked.
In fact, the entire opening segment was dedicated to the topic.
Co-host Sunny Hostin explained that it isn’t exactly that Russia supports Trump over Sanders, rather, they want to cause trouble.
“Has anyone done anything?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked.
Joy Behar explained that there are bills on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk, but he’s uninterested in holding a vote on election protection. In fact, she said he has an invested interest in not intervening.
Watch the exchange below:
Breaking Banner
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex assault and rape — cleared on three charges
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape, but cleared on three charges.
Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the four-week rape trial, where prosecutors laid out evidence the 67-year-old Weinstein had raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.
They also presented testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s, but that statute of limitations had run out on that case.
Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno told jurors that prosecutors had spun a "sinister tale" because they lacked the evidence to convict Weinstein, and she claimed the two victims were opportunists who agreed to sex to help further their careers.
2020 Election
WATCH: Economists Paul Krugman and Richard Wolff hold a debate on democratic socialism and Bernie Sanders
As Bernie Sanders’s runaway win in Nevada cements his position as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, the Democratic Party establishment and much of the mainstream media are openly expressing concern about a self-described democratic socialist leading the presidential ticket. His opponents have also attacked his ambitious agenda. Last week during the primary debate in Las Vegas, Bernie Sanders addressed misconceptions about socialism. Invoking the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sanders decried what he called “socialism for the very rich, rugged individualism for the poor.”
Fox Business host blames Bernie’s Nevada win for stock market crash — not the coronavirus
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points in early Monday trading, as fears grew about China's government being unable to contain the deadly coronavirus.
On Fox Business, however, host Charles Payne said that the true culprit behind the drop was Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-VT) big upset win in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend.
"The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market," Payne said, and then listed off all the health care stocks that have taken a dive on Monday as supposed evidence that markets are terrified by Sanders's Medicare for All plan becoming a reality.