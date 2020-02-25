The View’s Meghan McCain blows up on Tom Steyer: ‘I hate that guy — he should drop the hell out’
Conservative co-host Meghan McCain blasted Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tuesday, noting he’s taking votes away from former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a panel discussion about the presidential candidates with “Shark Tank” hosts Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary, “The View” co-hosts asked about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his compliments for former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. O’Leary said that he has a home in Miami, Florida where it isn’t acceptable to even mention Castro’s name, much less defend him.
When discussing the billionaire candidates Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, Cuban said that it’s clear from years of Steyer ads that money doesn’t always get you anywhere.
“He’s really hurting Biden in South Carolina,” McCain cut in. “So, he’s making a dent. And he should drop the hell out. I hate that guy.”
The audience began laughing at McCain’s furious response.
“I hate that guy, I’m sorry,” she said again.
Steyer has contributed millions to progressive causes including the environment, politics and other causes. He was one of the first to commit to the Giving Pledge, an agreement to give away half of your income during your lifetime or in your will.
Still, despite Steyer’s crusade to get President Donald Trump impeached, he hasn’t made much headway in the election. In South Carolina, however, Steyer is performing much higher, particularly with voters of color, a group that has been primarily supporting Biden.
While McCain’s politics differ considerably with Biden’s, her father and Biden were good friends.
Watch the exchange below:
