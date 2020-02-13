Quantcast
‘There need to be mass protests’: Authoritarian experts sound alarms on Trump’s destruction of rule of law

Experts on authoritarianism tell Business Insider that Americans will need to hit the streets in mass protest against President Donald Trump’s increasingly alarming grip on the United States Department of Justice.

Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley, the author of the book “How Fascism Works,” said that Trump’s acquittal by Senate Republicans showed that they have completely given up on preserving American democracy by giving the president a green light to solicit foreign countries to help with his reelection bid.

“There need to be mass protests,” he said. “The Republican Party is betraying democracy, and these are historical times. Someone has got to push back. The deeply worrying moment is when you start to become a one-party state.”

Cas Mudde, a political scientist at the University of Georgia, similarly said that the GOP’s decision to let Trump off the hook for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges will only make him believe he can go even further in shredding the rule of law.

“He has tested the boundaries of people and institutions several times and found them to be bendable and weak,” Mudde said. “There is absolutely no reason for him to stop pushing. It goes against both his personality and his experience.”

Experts on authoritarianism tell Business Insider that Americans will need to hit the streets in mass protest against President Donald Trump's increasingly alarming grip on the United States Department of Justice.

Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley, the author of the book "How Fascism Works," said that Trump's acquittal by Senate Republicans showed that they have completely given up on preserving American democracy by giving the president a green light to solicit foreign countries to help with his reelection bid.

Florida man prohibited from bringing cardboard cutout of Trump to dialysis clinic for emotional support

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, ABC 13 News reported that a man undergoing dialysis for end-stage renal failure in Port St. Lucie, Florida was prohibited from bringing a life-size cardboard cutout to the Fresenius Kidney Care clinic to stand next to his chair while undergoing treatment, which he said he needs for emotional support.

Nelson Gibson said that his family is not allowed to sit with him for the duration of his treatment, which lasts three and a half hours several times a week, so he started bringing a framed picture of himself with the president to feel more comfortable. When no one complained, he upgraded to bringing a full Trump cutout, but this was not allowed. "They told me it was too much and it wasn't a rally."

‘Start with you’: Trump faces backlash on Twitter for seeking to root ‘bad people out of government’

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had his words come back to haunt him on Thursday after he called on "bad people" to be removed from government jobs.

"DRAIN THE SWAMP!" the president exclaimed on Twitter. "We want bad people out of our government!"

DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

