There should be universal 'dismay and disgust' at Roger Stone's actions: Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Published

2 mins ago

on

Judge Amy Berman Jackson delivered quite the lecture to Trump ally Roger Stone during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Shortly before sentencing the longtime right-wing dirty trickster, Jackson delivered a blistering condemnation of Stone’s efforts to lie to investigators and intimidate witnesses, all to cover up the truth about his efforts to make contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.

“The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance,” she said. “This is not campaign hijinks. This is not just Roger being Roger.”

She also expressed astonishment that anyone would be calling for Stone to be pardoned despite being convicted on seven counts that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. She also said that Stone’s assault on the truth was “a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy.”

“The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party,” she added.


Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump's longtime aide Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday in a case that has caused a stir in Washington following meddling by the US president and his attorney general.

Stone received a sentence of 40 months in prison.

Stone, one of the Republican leader's allies and "oldest friends," was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

Just 10 days ago, four US prosecutors asked a judge to sentence the former political consultant to between seven and nine years in jail. Trump chimed in via his favorite method of communication -- Twitter -- to denounce what he called a "miscarriage of justice."

Before being sentenced, the judge reads Roger Stone the riot act: He 'injected himself'

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr may have wanted a soft sentence for Roger Stone, but before being sentenced Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped stone to shreds for "indicting himself."

Berman Jackson began by saying that Stone not only lied to Congress, he then threatened violence if others didn't back up his story.

https://twitter.com/awprokop/status/1230534538071302144

https://twitter.com/awprokop/status/1230536770275758081

https://twitter.com/MMineiro_CNS/status/1230537370279333888

She then hammered Stone on the fact that he outright lied about his conversations with Wikileaks.

Meghan McCain laughs in Matt Gaetz's face as the Trump-loving congressman flops on The View

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz loudly argued with "The View" panelists over President Donald Trump's pardons.

The Florida Republican immediately started an argument with Joy Behar, and conservative Meghan McCain laughed in his face for defending a possible pardon for Trump friend Roger Stone -- who was convicted of lying to Congress and threatening a witness in the Russia probe.

"Oh come on, congressman," McCain said, laughing as Gaetz sputtered. "Come on, he's the swampiest swamp creature."

Gaetz started shouting about former President Bill Clinton's pardons, and claimed the presidential pardon power was a vestige from the British monarchy -- which gave the "sovereign" the authority to extend "unlimited grace."

