These eight questions could jam up Mike Bloomberg at the CBS News #DemDebate

Seven Democratic 2020 hopefuls will square off on Tuesday at the CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer have all qualified to make the stage.

Lee Fang, an investigative journalist for The Intercept, broke down eight questions that could haunt Bloomberg, here is his thread:

Bloomberg has not released his tax returns & has delayed his mandatory ethics disclosure. The Intercept published documents showing some of his investments in fracking & private equity. He's been planning to run for years, why the delay? #DemDebate https://t.co/wqGt9F1Ojb — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 25, 2020

The Washington Post estimates Bloomberg LP earns up to 5% of its revenues from China. How much does Bloomberg he earn from China? Why did his company silence its own reporters attempting to report on Chinese corruption? #demdebate https://t.co/sxLY1oynpN — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 25, 2020

New audio released this week shows Bloomberg speaking to Goldman Sachs, telling bankers he didn't sincerely endorse Obama in 2012 and that if he had run for president, he'd "defend the banks." Can he explain? #demdebate https://t.co/rnLZzOGEET — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 25, 2020

The gig economy is rapidly reshaping the service industry allowing firms to categorize full time workers as contractors w/no rights to min wage, union or healthcare. Bloomberg's top strategist Bradley Tusk is a gig industry lobbyist. What's your policy for gig workers? #DemDebate — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 25, 2020

Nearly 1 in 2 African American seniors live perilously close to abject poverty & rely on Social Security for their entire retirement income. How can Biden & Bloomberg square commitments to racial justice w/their history demanding cuts to the program? https://t.co/sntgKA0JqL — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 25, 2020