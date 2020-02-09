‘These people are the destruction of America’: Conservative host ripped for attack on Korean Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho

BlazeTV host Jon Miller took to Twitter after Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for best screenplay for “Parasite” to complain about him not speaking English.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” wrote Miller. “Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.’ Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.” Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

Twitter users quickly went after the triggered conservative, calling out the racist attacks.

When the “Parasite” creator won for best director, writer Yashar Ali asked if Miller was going to make it through.

You ok???? You gonna survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2020

When “Parasite” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making history as the first non-English speaking film to win the high honor, all Miller could do is laugh.

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

You can see the comments below:

No. Because it would require reading! — Any functioning adult 2020 🍑🗽🌊🤦🏻‍♀️⚛️📚 (@CES19721379) February 10, 2020

Xenophobia is a hell of a drug. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 10, 2020

Nah, you are. And we're tired of your whiny, racist bullshit.

Fuck off. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) February 10, 2020

It’s not an overreaction – overreactions are when you’re right but you’ve over done your response. Jon’s not right – he’s racist. — Tom Brennan Blue Checkmark (@Brennanator) February 10, 2020

“These people”? — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 10, 2020

Does being a racist ass come naturally to you or did you have to work at it? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 10, 2020

You need to travel around the world a little, get out of the bubble — Honey ⁷ (@saraddng) February 10, 2020

Hey Jon, if you don’t like Koreans: 개 새 끼 꺼 저 라 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 10, 2020

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Dude, just turn it to some cartoons, they're more your intellectual speed — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) February 10, 2020

Stop being so easily offended — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 10, 2020

Uh oh. 1917 just won for Sound Mixing and the winner are speaking with a BRITISH ACCENT!!! @MillerStream is about to get really pissed, right? https://t.co/9dqfWdpWl0 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 10, 2020

