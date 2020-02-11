‘They can’t win unless they cheat’: Internet blasts Republicans for blocking three 2020 election security bills

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked three bills that would help with election security on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Louisiana Parishes have been hit with infected software.

“He told me we’d been infected by ransomware and to ask all 14 of my employees not to go into the office or try to access any of their files,” said clerk Jeffrey Skidmore said about his IT company confirming the hack. “I was stunned. We had an election in six days.”

Bloomberg News reported that the ransomware attack on the parishes happened just prior to another hack of the state of Louisiana.

“Just days after a contentious Nov. 16 election, the winner, incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, announced that state computer networks had suffered a massive ransomware attack, shutting down email communication and paralyzing the Office of Motor Vehicles, among other critical agencies,” Bloomberg News reported.

At the same time, President Donald Trump and other Republicans have lambasted Democrats for the disaster of the Iowa Caucus, but they still refuse to focus on making elections safe.

It was something the internet was furious about and went on full attack against Republicans for refusing to protect the sanctity of the American vote.

Election security is national security. https://t.co/I2XRANm1SK — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 11, 2020

How else can they stay in power? — Mary Elizabeth Smythe (@Chantarelle2009) February 11, 2020

Republicans can't win unless they cheat. — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) February 11, 2020

well how else are they going to win? — Daniel (@kacang_tua) February 11, 2020

Are they working for Russia or For the USA? #LeftTheGOP — Republicans for Bloomberg (@RepublicansforB) February 11, 2020

Exactly — James Lunsford (@lunsfordjp) February 11, 2020

They acquit a criminal at a farce of a trial, and won't allow America a secure democratic vote – they know the only way to win is to lie, cheat, and meddle. God Bless America 🇺🇸. This corruption must end! — Rielle (@Rielle48138098) February 11, 2020

Cheaters cheating. I’m shocked 😱 — Gary R. 🃏 (@GaryDR27) February 11, 2020

Many in GOP should be investigated and indicted! 🇺🇸 — ⚜️Jason of Thessalonica⚜️ (@Jasonmjarrett) February 11, 2020

Senate Democrats have tried repeatedly during the past year to try to bring up election security bills on the floor without success. Obstructionist Mitch has got to go. #DitchMitch2020 — MattHartUSA (@MattHartUSA2) February 11, 2020

Watch how fast republicans pass election security legislation when a foreign entity aids Democrats. https://t.co/YzVZ5471ZF — Mike Calamari (@mike_calamari) February 11, 2020

Looks like the Republicans are confident they have to cheat to win. Election security must be blocked so Russia and China can interfere with our elections AGAIN! https://t.co/Nzh8QClkMA — vwbug (@vw69bug2421) February 11, 2020

Well there you go. By characterizing election security as a partisan issue, she’s saying that election cheating is a republican party platform. — Chris Weaver (@thechrisweaver) February 11, 2020

Until there is evidence that Iran is helping the Democrats- not having election security bills are in their favor. — Sandy Skipper (@SandySkipper1) February 11, 2020

Why would she, election security hurts her leaders chances of getting re-elected. She would rather focus on voter suppression. https://t.co/VKyXODAVUC — Kami (@kamijane29) February 11, 2020

It seems so many are saying wait until election, that's when he will be held accountable. But there is no ramped up election security. I don't have much faith in the integrity of the election. What other way can he be held accountable?! — Lynn Watters (@bertie_watters) February 11, 2020