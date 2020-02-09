‘They’d never suspect you could be that stupid to collude again, again’: Cartoon Donald Trump Jr. tells his father
Cartoon Donald Trump is concerned he might lose the 2020 election as the polls turn against him.
The sad president went to Washington National Cathedral to pray to a founding father statue and offer him a bribe for helping him win the election. That’s when his namesake, Donald Trump Jr. stepped in.
“Dad, don’t be a dumb-sh*t,” the Trump child said. “Look, if you want to win again, don’t ask these quiet statue guys for help. Ask the other guys. The foreign guys.”
“It’s just, I was already impeached for my perfect call with Ukraine that,” the cartoon president said.
“They’d never suspect you could be that stupid to collude again, again,” Trump Jr. advised. “Prove to them you’re that stupid, Dad. If things get rough, you can always call that Russian lady lawyer I tried to collude with.”
“Alright, Don! I’ll collude with the Russians again and make sure the election is as insecure as Chris Christie at a pool party!” the cartoon Trump said.
Later, cartoon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to whistle that Trump shouldn’t bend the rules and “start ignoring them entirely.”
The episode unfolds as Trump works to pass legislation to remove election protection entirely from the United States and put all election servers in Russia for safekeeping.
Watch the short clip below:
Brad Pitt slams US Senate for getting more time on screen than John Bolton did
Brad Pitt won best supporting actor Acadamy Award for his recent film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Sunday night and he began his acceptance speech with a slight against the U.S. Senate.
"They said I have 45 seconds," Pitt said about the time he got for his acceptance speech. "Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."
It was a reference to the Republican-controlled Senate refusing to hear testimony from Trump's former national security adviser, who could have given a first-hand account of President Donald Trump's bribery scheme with Ukraine. Bolton had previously called it a "drug deal," that he said he didn't want any part of.
Solar Orbiter set to launch in mission to reveal the Sun’s secrets
The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launches Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather that impacts technology back on Earth.
The mission, a collaboration between ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA, is set to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03 pm (0403 GMT Monday) and could last up to nine years or even beyond.
Scientists say the craft is expected to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's atmosphere, its winds and its magnetic fields, including how it shapes the heliosphere, the vast swath of space that encompasses our system.
Breaking Banner
Bloomberg’s next move to drive Trump nuts is a huge ad campaign attacking president’s business failures
Axios reported Sunday evening that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg intends to employ a similar campaign strategy as Hillary Clinton: attack Trump on his business failures.
In 2016, Clinton called out Trump's tendency toward bankruptcy, highlighting every opportunity Trump had to increase his father's money for a higher profit. But investment after another failed, as Trump was forced to file for bankruptcy six times for five different companies. It's information Americans should be familiar with, so the question remains, how will Bloomberg's attacks be any different?