Cartoon Donald Trump is concerned he might lose the 2020 election as the polls turn against him.

The sad president went to Washington National Cathedral to pray to a founding father statue and offer him a bribe for helping him win the election. That’s when his namesake, Donald Trump Jr. stepped in.

“Dad, don’t be a dumb-sh*t,” the Trump child said. “Look, if you want to win again, don’t ask these quiet statue guys for help. Ask the other guys. The foreign guys.”

“It’s just, I was already impeached for my perfect call with Ukraine that,” the cartoon president said.

“They’d never suspect you could be that stupid to collude again, again,” Trump Jr. advised. “Prove to them you’re that stupid, Dad. If things get rough, you can always call that Russian lady lawyer I tried to collude with.”

“Alright, Don! I’ll collude with the Russians again and make sure the election is as insecure as Chris Christie at a pool party!” the cartoon Trump said.

Later, cartoon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to whistle that Trump shouldn’t bend the rules and “start ignoring them entirely.”

The episode unfolds as Trump works to pass legislation to remove election protection entirely from the United States and put all election servers in Russia for safekeeping.

Watch the short clip below: