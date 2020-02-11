‘This is what criminals do’: Twitter reacts to damning new White House emails on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine

According to an exclusive report from Just Security, a newly uncovered batch of unredacted emails shows the White House Office of Management and Budget lied to investigators about the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

The emails “confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them,” reported Just Security’s Kate Brannen.

As the news circulated, Twitter users saw the revelations as proof that President Trump’s acquittal in the Senate was premature at best.

Will @RepJerryNadler and @RepAdamSchiff call in Mick Mulvaney regarding the OMB’s role in the Ukraine scandal?https://t.co/CcrD0z1k0X — 🍿Justice is Served (@pleasesaveour) February 11, 2020

It’s weird I’ve viewed more documentary evidence from the Ukraine story than the US senators that voted to acquit Trump. https://t.co/npY0VJZc06 — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) February 11, 2020

Oh the lies from Trump & his administration on Ukraine…..https://t.co/oq9RiDXz0P — BLNutella (@BobbiLinn) February 11, 2020

Just #ImpeachTrumpAgain Otherwise, what use is the Constitution? Impeach again, until Senate Republicans find something that DOES allow them to uphold their Oath of Impartial Justice, and the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/o77uEP4Spo — De HQED (PhD) Boosted (@HQEDphd) February 11, 2020

Theres a reason why the trumps admin is called a criminal enterprise. They are all fkn CRIMINALS breaking the law especially the lawyers — FalseTrumpet (@thgreatdeceiver) February 11, 2020

agreed – I like Glenn Kirschner's idea of the #TrumpCrimesCommission – a dedicated group of investigators and attorneys to root out the massive amount of corruption on Team Trump. — JeffBlueWave (@JeffBlueWave1) February 11, 2020

……And????? What’s going to be done about it? The usual nothing? — ⛳️tryn2golf❄️🌊 (@aparwouldbenice) February 11, 2020

How deeply was Congress misled about the holdup in US funding to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin? Much more deeply, according to just-disclosed unredacted emails https://t.co/lmJiY2Etab @JustSecurity — David Beard (@dabeard) February 11, 2020

So not only did OMB intentionally mislead Congress about the hold on Ukraine funding, they abused the redaction process to cover it up: https://t.co/2yENVPiRYt — brianweeden (@brianweeden) February 11, 2020