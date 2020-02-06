‘This was a major league failure’: DNC Chair Tom Perez blasts local Democrats for Iowa Caucuses disaster

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee put the responsibility on the Iowa Democratic Party for the disastrous Iowa Caucuses during an interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“So everybody is mad at you,” Maddow noted. “Do you understand why that is? Does the buck stop with you? Should people be mad at the national Democratic Party?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well listen, I understand that is part of the job. What happened in Iowa was unacceptable and the [Iowa Democratic Party] chair has acknowledged that, he’s apologized for that and we have worked together over the past few days to fix the challenges and I’m very relieved that we now have 100% reported.”

“I’m sure that we will be able to get through this. Listen, you know, I appreciate the fact that the party chair apologized. This was, you know, a major league failure, he owned up to it, and we have been there with him ever since because we have to get it right, that’s why we have a team there.

Watch: