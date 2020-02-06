‘This was a major league failure’: DNC Chair Tom Perez blasts local Democrats for Iowa Caucuses disaster
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee put the responsibility on the Iowa Democratic Party for the disastrous Iowa Caucuses during an interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”
“So everybody is mad at you,” Maddow noted. “Do you understand why that is? Does the buck stop with you? Should people be mad at the national Democratic Party?”
“Well listen, I understand that is part of the job. What happened in Iowa was unacceptable and the [Iowa Democratic Party] chair has acknowledged that, he’s apologized for that and we have worked together over the past few days to fix the challenges and I’m very relieved that we now have 100% reported.”
“I’m sure that we will be able to get through this. Listen, you know, I appreciate the fact that the party chair apologized. This was, you know, a major league failure, he owned up to it, and we have been there with him ever since because we have to get it right, that’s why we have a team there.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘This was a major league failure’: DNC Chair Tom Perez blasts local Democrats for Iowa Caucuses disaster
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee put the responsibility on the Iowa Democratic Party for the disastrous Iowa Caucuses during an interview on "The Rachel Maddow Show."
"So everybody is mad at you," Maddow noted. "Do you understand why that is? Does the buck stop with you? Should people be mad at the national Democratic Party?"
"Well listen, I understand that is part of the job. What happened in Iowa was unacceptable and the [Iowa Democratic Party] chair has acknowledged that, he's apologized for that and we have worked together over the past few days to fix the challenges and I'm very relieved that we now have 100% reported."
2020 Election
‘Because I got 6,000 more votes’: Bernie Sanders declares victory in Iowa caucus
"From where I come, when you get 6,000 more votes that's generally regarded to be the winner."
Touting his 6,000-vote lead over Pete Buttigieg with 97% of Iowa Democratic caucus precincts reporting, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday declared victory in the first-in-the-nation presidential contest and slammed the state Democratic Party's handling of the process as "extremely unfair to the people of Iowa" and the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field.
2020 Election
‘Enough is enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez calls for recanvass of Iowa caucus results after discrepancies found
Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were "riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws," but assured the "mistakes do not appear intentional."
Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.