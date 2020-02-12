Tiny Dancer: Scientists spy on booty-shaking bees to help conservation
We’ve long known honey bees shake their behinds to communicate the location of high-value flower patches to one another, a form of signaling that scientists refer to as “waggle dances.”
A group of US biologists have now decoded the meaning of over 1,500 of these jigs, providing conservation groups trying to boost the imperiled species’ population with new insights into their dietary preferences.
“The thing I think is the most interesting about bees is their communication,” Morgan Carr-Markell, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota and the lead author of a new study published in the journal PLOS One, told AFP.
“So I wanted to be able to use that to help land managers who are interested in planting for bees, and give them on-the-ground information.”
Carr-Markell and colleagues set out to answer two main questions: What types of flowers do these foragers seek out for pollen and nectar, their two main sources of food, and when do they engage in most of their foraging activity?
– Dance floor –
To find out, the researchers placed bee colonies in glass-walled observation hives at two sites — the Belwin Conservancy and Carleton College’s Cowling Arboretum in Minnesota.
Before European colonization, the midwestern state was covered in prairie lands, but today less than two percent of the original grasslands remain.
This is one of several reasons behind a precipitous decline in bee populations that has raised alarm because of the essential pollination services they provide.
Many conservation groups are actively involved in trying to revive these habitats, but there are major gaps in our understanding about the bees’ foraging strategies and how best to help them.
Between 2015-2017, the team recorded waggle dances of female bees in these hives on their “dance floor,” just inside the hive entrance (the male bees are known as drones and their sole purpose is to mate with the queen).
The dance is explained in a video created by one of the study’s co-authors Margaret Couvillon that can be found here: http://y2u.be/1MX2WN-7Xzc.
It involves repeated figure-of-eight runs. During the straight part of the the figure-eight, the dancer waggles back and forth to define the direction of a flower patch relative to the Sun on the horizon, by making an angle with her body.
She signals the distance to the patch, meanwhile, by how long she waggles during the straight part (each second equals about 750 meters or 2,500 feet).
The number of repetitions of the dance appears to be correlated to how profitable the food source is, as does the speed at which she turns around to repeat the figure-eight.
– New insights –
By decoding and mapping the flowers that the bees signaled in 1,528 waggle dances, Carr-Markell learned that “honey bees were more likely to communicate with their sisters about nectar sources in prairies in the later part of the foraging season,” in the months of August and September.
This might be because the colonies are looking to stock up on extra supplies for winter.
But the team were not only interested in when the bees were more likely to visit prairies — they also wanted to know which particular flowers excited them.
To accomplish this, they captured some of the bees and placed them in a cage with ice, knocking them out for just a few minutes to collect the pollen loads from their back legs and examine them under a microscope, or sequence the DNA.
“We can actually say for sure that seven different native prairie groups were advertised by our bees as really good pollen sources” including goldenrods and prairie clovers, said Carr-Markell.
The research comes at a tough time bees, vital for growing the world’s food as they help fertilize three out of four crops around the globe, by transferring pollen from male to female flowers.
The US honey bee population declined by 40 percent between April 2018 and April 2019 according to a recent report, as the species faces threats from mysterious pathogens, parasites, pesticides.
This makes it important to focus on nutrition, said Carr-Markel.
“If the colonies are well nourished they’re better able to deal with pesticides and pathogens — they’re better able to deal with every other stressor,” she said.
Ex-federal prosecutor bashes leniency for Roger Stone — because he did everything he could to obstruct justice
Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi explained that Roger Stone doesn't deserve to get off with a slap on the wrist for obstructing justice.
Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rossi said that this judicial intrusion by President Donald Trump is yet another example of him overstepping his authority.
"What's unsettling about the president's actions is we just went through a Senate trial, an impeachment process where the president was allegedly committing textbook bribery, extortion, and abusing his office under the Constitution, and we heard some pretty damning testimony in the Senate trial," Rossi said. "And what really unsettles me is a former prosecutor for almost 30 years is when a person makes it through a storm, a criminal justice storm, and they learn nothing from the process."
‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump's alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone's case, specifically Trump's claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is "actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government."
"Right, he lies about everything, but now we're adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system," former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. "And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon ... when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe."
Britain starts setting up ‘first internet watchdog’
The British government said Wednesday it plans to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet and issue substantial fines when social media giants fail to remove "online harm".
Media minister Nicky Morgan told parliament she was "minded to" give the Office of Communications (Ofcom) the powers to oversee online user-generated content.
But she said the expanded agency -- dubbed the "first internet watchdog" by UK media -- would lack the power to take down offensive posts or block platforms that violate "their duty of care".
Those suggestions were outlined in a set of proposals published last April by the government of former prime minister Theresa May.