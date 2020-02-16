Tom Cotton hints without evidence coronavirus is Chinese biological warfare: ‘Err on the side of caution’
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested on Sunday the coronavirus, which has killed over 1,000 Chinese citizens, is a biological weapon developed by the Chinese military.
Cotton made the remarks on the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures. The senator insisted that reports that the virus started in a Chinese food market were incorrect.
“This virus did not originate in the Wuhan animal market,” Cotton said. “We don’t know where it originated but we do know that we have to get to the bottom of that. We also know that just a few miles away from that food market is China’s only biosafety level four super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases.”
Cotton admitted that he has no evidence that the disease originated at the laboratory.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pointed out that Cotton has been criticized by Chinese officials for promoting idea that the virus could be “biological warfare.”
“We have such laboratories ourselves in the United States, run by our military,” Cotton explained. “The burden of proof is on the Chinese Communist Party… we do want to err on the side of caution.”
C-SPAN caller scorched by Muslim comedian for ignoring Jesus after she rants ‘gays are abomination to God’
Comedian Dean Obeidallah, who is Muslim, told a C-SPAN caller that Republicans are not following the teachings of Jesus Christ even though they may oppose abortion and other policies advocated by evangelicals.
"I am independent," Pam, who called from Arkansas, told Obeidallah. "I vote according to my conscience of who would Jesus vote for if he were here on Earth. And he would not vote a group of people who believe in murdering children in the womb, on gays, which is an abomination to God, on false gods from other countries."
Obeidallah replied with a lesson on the Christian savior.
Trump belatedly snarls at media for reporting a portion of his wall fell over — two weeks after it happened
On what must be a slow news day for President Donald Trump, he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to attack the press for reporting that a portion of his wall on the southern border toppled over two weeks ago -- and then blamed the collapse on "soaking wet" concrete and high winds.
Falling back on his stand-by "Fake News," the president tweeted: "Last week the Fake News said that a section of our powerful, under construction, Southern Border Wall 'fell over', trying to make it sound terrible, except the reason was that the concrete foundation was just poured & soaking wet when big winds kicked in. Quickly fixed 'forever'."
Trump supporter freaks out on MSNBC’s Joy Reid after she calls the president an ‘authoritarian’
An avid supporter of President Donald Trump had a major meltdown on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Sunday morning after host Joy Reid referred to the president as an "authoritarian" setting off a wild ten minutes of over-talking and Reid having to cut her guest off multiple times.
During a panel discussion on the president,the MSNBC host asked Tracey Winbush, president of the Ohio Black Republican Association, to defend the president after observing, "Donald Trump has ticked off all four of the markers of autocracy."
'I represent all of the party as a Republican," Winbush shot back. "I am here because we're Americans. and everything that you said about the president authoritarian or authoritarianism, none of that means anything because you are not understanding leadership."