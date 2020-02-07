Top Alabama cop said Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a ‘roadside bomb’ for tearing up Trump’s speech
An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump’s State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.
“Pelosi just ripped up his [speech],” Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. “Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”
Buckles later removed the post and apologized for “venting.”
“I have definitely offended some people with my remarks,” he wrote. “It just rips my heart out that our great country is so divided.”
Buckles has a history of posting pro-Trump rhetoric to Facebook. In a post from February 4, he wrote, “I honestly believe that God has placed Donald Trump in the position to bring about prophecy. God Bless Trump. God Bless America.”
In an announcement this Thursday, Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said that he and Police Chief Heath Albright will meet with the town’s attorney on Friday to decide the best course of discipline for Buckles will be.
‘That’s a lie!’ Trump defender flails as journalist grills him over impeachment
British journalist Mehdi Hasan, now based in Washington, D.C. and known for his work for Al Jazeera and The Intercept, has a reputation for being a very tough interviewer when he’s talking to Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump. And Republican Steve Cortes, a Trump adviser, saw just how tough things could get when Hasan grilled him relentlessly this week about lies during the impeachment inquiry.
It was obvious that Cortes wasn’t facing Sean Hannity or another Trump devotee when Hasan bluntly asserted, “Trump tweeted, on January 27, ‘the Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ That’s not true, is it? That’s a lie! House Democrats did request John Bolton testify, and he refused on advice of the White House.”
‘Bombshell’: Iraqi officials say ISIS—not Iran—likely behind rocket attack Trump used to justify Suleimani assassination
"Al-Qaeda attacked the U.S. on 9/11 and we went to war with Iraq. If this report is true, ISIS attacked the U.S. and we nearly went to war with Iran."
In a "bombshell" revelation that calls into question one of the Trump administration's stated justificiations for assassinating Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani—a move that nearly sparked a region-wide military conflict—Iraqi intelligence officials told the New York Times that they believe ISIS, not an Iran-linked militia, was likely responsible for the Dec. 27 rocket attack that killed an American contractor at an air base near Kirkuk, Iraq.
Commentary
It turns out Trump’s impeachment revenge actually started last year
Just one day after the Senate failed to convict him, the president made fools of allies and defenders Thursday during the annual National Prayer Breakfast. Before Donald Trump took the stage, host Arthur Brooks asked attendees to love their enemies and forgive them their trespasses. Trump said thanks but—yeah, seriously—no thanks.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
“I don’t know if I agree with you,” the president said to the host. “I don’t know if Arthur is going to like what I’m going to say.” Trump proceeded to lob volleys of venom at congressional Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney (the only Republican senator to vote to convict on the first article of impeachment).