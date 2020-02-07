Top Alabama cop said Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a ‘roadside bomb’ for tearing up Trump’s speech

An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump’s State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.

“Pelosi just ripped up his [speech],” Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. “Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”

Buckles later removed the post and apologized for “venting.”

“I have definitely offended some people with my remarks,” he wrote. “It just rips my heart out that our great country is so divided.”

Buckles has a history of posting pro-Trump rhetoric to Facebook. In a post from February 4, he wrote, “I honestly believe that God has placed Donald Trump in the position to bring about prophecy. God Bless Trump. God Bless America.”

In an announcement this Thursday, Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said that he and Police Chief Heath Albright will meet with the town’s attorney on Friday to decide the best course of discipline for Buckles will be.