Top Dem says Attorney General Barr ‘has no choice’ but to resign for acting as Trump’s ‘henchman and political operative’
A top U.S. Senator says Attorney General Bill Barr “has no choice” but to resign after his “brazen assault on the independence and integrity of the Justice Department.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who serves on the Judiciary Committee, is blasting Barr after the DOJ intervened in the case of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s confidant and former campaign advisor. President Trump on Wednesday thanked Barr publicly for “taking charge” and reducing the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation in Stone’s case.
Blumenthal, who served as a U.S. Attorney and as the Attorney General of Connecticut, calls Barr’s actions in supporting Trump’s personal agenda “unprecedented.” He says Barr has become Trump’s “henchman” and a “political operative.”
The Connecticut Democrat says he is also asking for Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham to call Barr to testify, and has asked the Justice Dept. Inspector General to investigate.
Just before 2 AM on Tuesday President Trump launched an angry tweet blasting the DOJ for telling a federal judge Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years for witness tampering, including threatened a witness, and lying to Congress. The requested sentence is within federal guidelines.
The DOJ responded within hours, signaling it would overrule the sentencing recommendation of its own prosecutors. Those four attorneys, one by one on Tuesday afternoon, quit.
Also on Tuesday announced he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes, which is widely considered to be false.
Watch Sen. Blumenthal on MSNBC:
America is a failing democracy where the pale horse of death is being ridden by our first mercenary president leading cult army of zombies
Over the past week, President Trump's Circus Maximus of American fascism reached full bloom.
In ancient Rome, the Circus Maximus was the largest coliseum. It hosted chariot races, gladiatorial combat, hunts of wild animals, sporting events, parades and other grand happenings.
Like the Roman Empire in its decline, the United States is now vomiting up grotesque spectacles.
To that end, Trump's regime uses spectacle as a means of distracting the public from its assault on democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, and the American people. Trump's fascist Circus Maximus is also a way of intimidating his foes and further seducing his cult members and other followers.
Battle between two legal giants escalates as Alan Dershowitz files defamation suit against David Boies
The feud between veteran attorneys Alan Dershowitz and David Boies has been growing increasingly bitter, and Dershowitz has escalated their battle by filing a defamation lawsuit against Boies.
In his lawsuit, filed in Manhattan on February 10, Dershowitz accused Boies of carrying out a “war of defamation” against him and “engaging in a sustained campaign to subvert the judicial process for purposes of disseminating outrageous, knowingly false and defamatory claims accusing Dershowitz of sexual abuse.”
Google and EU battle in court over €2.4 billion anti-trust fine
Google and the EU battled in court Wednesday as the search engine giant tried to persuade judges that it was unfairly accused of ill-treating rivals of its Shopping service.
The Silicon Valley juggernaut is appealing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) fine from 2017 that was the first in a series of major penalties imposed by the European Commission, the EU's powerful anti-trust regulator.
The court case launches a new phase in the decade-long duel and is a major test of the combative tactics taken by the EU commission against big tech.