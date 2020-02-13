Quantcast
Top federal judge issues rare statement after Trump goes after Roger Stone court case

Published

8 mins ago

on

After President Donald Trump’s attacks on Judge Amy Berman Jackson overseeing the criminal case against his ally Roger Stone, the chief judge in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. spoke out Thursday against undue influence.

“Public criticism or pressure is not a factor” in sentencing decisions, Chief Judge Beryl Howell said in a statement.

Trump had lashed out at District Judge Jackson in a recent tweet, falsely accusing her on Tuesday of having put Paul Manafort — the president’s former campaign manager — in solitary confinement.

That attack came after Trump had expressed outrage that the U.S. Justice Department recommended Stone receive a sentence of up to nine years. In a move dictated by Attorney General Bill Barr, the department subsequently amended its sentencing memo and called for a more limited sentence. These moves drew widespread criticism as it appeared that the president or his appointees were directly intervening in a criminal case to benefit his friend.

Howell seems to have been concerned that the outrage around the sentencing could influence the public perception of the integrity of Jackson’s sentencing decision, which is still forthcoming.

“The Judges of this Court base their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines and statutory factors; the submissions of the parties, the Probation Office and victims; and their own judgment and experience,” Howell said.

Trump tells his former chief of staff to ‘keep his mouth shut’

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump told John Kelly to "keep his mouth shut" Thursday after his former his former chief of staff defended a military officer who testified against the president during the impeachment inquiry, saying soldiers are taught to never follow an "illegal order."

"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn't do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head," the president tweeted. "Being Chief of Staff just wasn't for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X's, he misses the action & just can't keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do."

Rand Paul rips YouTube after it yanks video of him naming alleged whistleblower

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., claims that YouTube's decision to remove a video which shows him naming the alleged Ukraine whistleblower on the Senate floor is "dangerous" and "politically biased."

YouTube yanked the clip of Paul naming the alleged whistleblower this week, Politico first reported.

"Videos, comments and other forms of content that mention the leaked whistleblower's name violate YouTube's Community Guidelines and will be removed from YouTube," company spokeswoman Ivy Choi told the outlet. "We've removed hundreds of videos and over ten thousand comments that contained the name. Video uploaders have the option to edit their videos to exclude the name and reupload."

