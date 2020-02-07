Tornado warning issued for 2 New Jersey counties
The National Weather Servicehas issued a rare February tornado warning in parts of southern New Jersey, as strong thunderstorms have begun to develop, some of which are capable of producing a tornado.A tornado warning is active in parts of Gloucester and Salem counties — along with Delaware County in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware — until 10:15 a.m. Friday.The weather service office in Mount Holly said it spotted cloud rotation on weather radar, which prompted the warning to be issued at 9:54 a.m.In addition, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Burlingt…
What’s a church? That can depend on the eye of the beholder or paperwork filed with the IRS
In 2016, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association told the Internal Revenue Service that it no longer wanted to be treated merely as a tax-exempt religious organization, free from the obligation to pay taxes on its income. Instead, the association – a Charlotte, North Carolina-based group that produces evangelical events, celebrates the legacy of Billy Graham and proselytizes about Jesus Christ – wanted the IRS to recognize it as a church.
WATCH: Racist college student’s classmates toss him out of lecture room – then cops show up and arrest him
A drunk college student was kicked out of a lecture room by his own classmates this week after he went off on a racist and homophobic rant while in class.
CBS Los Angeles reports that 21-year-old Chapman University student Dayton Kingery was tossed out of class and subsequently arrested and charged with felony vandalism after he destroyed another student's computer.
In a video posted on Twitter of the incident, Kingery can be seen boasting that he's been "drinking Bacardi all day" while sitting at his desk in his economic classroom. Immediately after this, he starts hurling racial slurs and says, "I f*cking hate n*ggers -- let it be known!"