Tourists brave sub-zero temperatures for a night at Sweden’s ice hotel
High above the Arctic Circle and nestled in the snow-dusted forests of northern Sweden, gaggles of tourists gathered on a February morning for a glimpse of hallways, bedrooms and a wedding chapel sculpted from ice, part of the 30th incarnation of Sweden’s ice hotel.
Stopping in blue-white hallways to take snaps of a chandelier and ornately decorated bedrooms entirely carved from ice, the tourists are among the 50,000 day visitors to the hotel every year, founded in 1989 by a hotelier looking to attract visitors to the remote town of Jukkasjarvi, 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.
Built every October from the frozen waters of the nearby river Torne, the winter hotel has 35 bedrooms.
Temperatures reach -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) in the rooms, which start at around three times the average price of a night in a three-star establishment in Stockholm.
Individual suites cost more, and feature sculptures and designs by artists from around the world.
One room inspired by the aurora borealis — the northern lights that can be seen in the skies nearby — features lighting that changes colour, as well as a giant snow sculpture of a reindeer’s head, all set to a soundtrack of ambient music and, occasionally, reindeer grunts.
Around 20,000 guests spend a night in the hotel every year.
But 25-year-old guide Julia Hansers said guests usually react less to the cold than to the tranquility.
“A lot of people coming here live in the city, and there you always have some sort of sounds and noise around you, and inside the ice hotel it’s completely quiet,” said Hansers, peering out from under a thick woolly hat.
Bo Bjerggaard, a gallerist from Copenhagen, spent a night wrapped in a sleeping bag and a reindeer-skin throw.
“During the night I had to get up and then it was of course cold,” Bjerggaard said, standing outside in the hotel’s dazzling white courtyard made from snow.
“Then (it’s) great again when you come back into the sleeping bag — you sleep so well because of the temperature,” he said with a smile.
Since 2016 the hotel has also used solar panels to generate electricity to cool a nearby building to below zero to allow them to keep 20 rooms frozen all year round.
When spring arrives, the winter hotel’s rooms are closed and it melts back into the river until October, when construction begins again.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
UltraViolet calls on DNC to keep Bloomberg off debate stage unless the billionaire releases former employees from NDAs
"We already have a sexual predator in the White House in Donald Trump. Silencing employees and encouraging a toxic work environment cannot be the new normal."
Women's advocacy group UltraViolet called on the Democratic National Committee to keep former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg off the debate stage until the billionaire releases his former employees from non-disclosure agreements about alleged mistreatment at his company.
2020 Election
‘This is a joke, right?’: Internet appalled at Trump plan to boost ‘clown’ Doug Collins to top intel position
Late Thursday night President Donald Trump hinted that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to become his permanent Director of National Intelligence, which caused yet another flurry of consternation just days after he announced he would put controversial Ambassador Richard Grenell in the spot as a temporary measure.
According to the Washington Times, "The president made the disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, a day after he selected U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting DNI.
2020 Election
Culinary Union members make last-minute turnout push in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates had one last chance to woo Nevadans at this week's Democratic debate before the state's caucuses take place on Saturday. While much of the debate covered focused on the theatrical takedown of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, members of the state's Culinary Union were surprised by the attention that their organization got on stage.