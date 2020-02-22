‘Tragic loss’: Community reels after Customs officer kills wife, 16- and 12-year-old sons, then himself
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a church gym in Longwood, 20 young men circled around their basketball coach to kick off the first practice of the season.But the huddle was notably short two players.The players of the Lightning Youth Basketball team listened as coach Don Martin’s voice took on a solemn tone.“One of our assistant coaches and two of our kids are dead, as of yesterday,” Martin told the boys. “It’s sad news. It hit everybody hard, but like Lightning, we’re going to carry forward, (and) we’re going to represent.”The team took a moment of silence for Ezequiel “Zeke” Almodovar, 16, and Gabriel “G…
At Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour rally in Nevada, many union members remain uncommitted
On the eve of the Nevada caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has referred to himself as "middle-class Joe," had a last-minute chance to connect with middle-class Nevada voters before Saturday's caucuses. At a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sandwiches, attendees that included firefighters and iron workers gathered for what was advertised as a precinct captain training — or to simply hear Biden's pitch. Indeed, many attendees of the barbecue were still undecided a mere day before caucusing.
Trump’s NSC is ignoring intelligence reports and basing policy on handouts of Trump’s tweets: report
According to a report from the New York Times, members of the National Security Council under Donald Trump no longer uses their extensive knowledge of international relations, politics, and history to formulate foreign policy security proposals for the president's review -- and are instead using the president's tweets to make policy based upon his desires and social media proclamations.
The report begins with noting that council members are often handed printouts of the president's tweets when they convene and are expected to use his words as their guide to formulate proposals that will likely find favor with the president.
‘I’m still scared.’ 7-year-old girl saw her father shot and killed in a shooting that wounded her. Now her family fears there’ll be no justice
CHICAGO — Seven-year-old Evelyn Cisneros quietly scrolled through pictures of her father on a phone and stopped at a snapshot taken at Disneyland two years ago. She is smiling in that one.Her ponytail still mussed from sleeping, Evelyn cuddled up on her mother’s lap. Her sisters, Lizbeth, 13, and Nicole, 2, bunched around her along with their grandparents, uncles and aunts in the Logan Square home where the family has lived since moving from Jalisco, Mexico, nearly 30 years ago.Her father was not there.Fermin Cisneros, 36, was shot and killed in front of Evelyn two days earlier. Evelyn was in ... (more…)