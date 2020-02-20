‘Traitor!’ Trump ally Roger Stone heckled as he enters courtroom for sentencing

Roger Stone, the right-wing dirty trickster and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, faced a tough crowd as he headed to court to receive his prison sentence.

As Stone walked to the courthouse on Thursday morning, some hecklers could be heard calling him a “traitor” for his attempts to work with WikiLeaks on releasing Hillary Clinton campaign emails stolen by Russian government hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The United States Department of Justice initially recommended that Stone receive between seven to nine years in prison, although Attorney General Bill Barr infamously intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines as Trump publicly attacked the DOJ for wanting to send his ally to prison.

Watch the video below.

NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled “Traitor!” at him as entered the building. https://t.co/AVTtUPvjgI pic.twitter.com/Ywwg5VvLoR — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) February 20, 2020