Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Traitor!’ Trump ally Roger Stone heckled as he enters courtroom for sentencing

Published

2 hours ago

on

Roger Stone, the right-wing dirty trickster and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, faced a tough crowd as he headed to court to receive his prison sentence.

As Stone walked to the courthouse on Thursday morning, some hecklers could be heard calling him a “traitor” for his attempts to work with WikiLeaks on releasing Hillary Clinton campaign emails stolen by Russian government hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The United States Department of Justice initially recommended that Stone receive between seven to nine years in prison, although Attorney General Bill Barr infamously intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines as Trump publicly attacked the DOJ for wanting to send his ally to prison.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge hammers Roger Stone lawyer for arguing Randy Credico didn’t feel threatened by ‘prepare to die’ texts

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday shredded an argument from Roger Stone attorney Seth Ginsberg, who claimed that comedian Randy Credico didn't really feel threatened when his client sent him text messages such as, "Prepare to die, c*cksucker!"

During Stone's sentencing hearing, Ginsberg pointed to recent comments from Credico saying that he did not feel that Stone's threats were all that serious.

However, Vox's Andrew Prokop reports that Jackson responded by noting Credico's grand jury testimony painted a much different picture of his reaction to Stone's threatening texts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg’s ‘big-government centrism’ is better than Trump — but still alarming: conservative writer

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Mike Bloomberg might be a better option than Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders, but one longtime operative won't be taking any of the billionaire's money.

Tim Miller, who's been communications director for Jeb Bush and spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said he'd hold his nose and vote for Bloomberg against Trump in November, but he hopes the former New York City mayor doesn't make it that far.

"Simply being 'better than Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders' still leaves an awful lot of room for improvement," Miller writes in his column for the conservative Bulwark website.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge in Roger Stone case needles Trump admin for reducing sentencing guidelines

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed to take a swipe at Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department over the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Jackson addressed the fact that prosecutors had asked for a more lenient sentence for Stone. The judge noted that it was unusual for the government to take the side of the defendant in criminal cases.

Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh …

Continue Reading
 
 