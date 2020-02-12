‘Traitorous criminal’: Outrage erupts after ‘mob boss’ Trump implicates Bill Barr in Roger Stone scheme
The nationwide public outrage over President Donald Trump’s influence in the DOJ’s decision to reduce the requested prison time for his friend, confidant, and former advisor Roger Stone extended into Wednesday after the president tweeted his thanks and congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the case.
“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”
Trump’s claims are totally false, but the anger, outrage, and fear for the nation’s future many expressed in response are not. And some see his tweet as proof of coordination between Trump and Barr, especially after the president Tuesday announced he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent sums it up:
Trump has now publicly admitted that his attorney general intervened in the case of his own longtime adviser — who obstructed an investigation into an attack on our political system — for the express purpose of undermining DOJ's own investigative conclusions about himself. https://t.co/T3Q9tUMCdt
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 12, 2020
All four federal prosecutors in charge of the Roger Stone case quit within hours of the DOJ signaling it would intervene to reduce their sentencing recommendation.
Here’s how others are responding:
He commits his crimes in plain sight. And then boasts about them. https://t.co/LuWlQC5C0r
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) February 12, 2020
Trump has now just implicated Barr in writing. https://t.co/GYWUWmpusi
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 12, 2020
Trump confirms that the Department of Justice is now part of his political operation https://t.co/uKF8hz3x4R
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 12, 2020
Hey remember when conservatives threw a fit for Obama saying a police offer behaved stupidly? https://t.co/hthMlcLnCV
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 12, 2020
Fact Check: Roger Stone was convicted of 7 felonies by a jury of his peers in federal court, including obstructing a congressional inquiry, lying to investigators and attempting to block a witness's testimony. https://t.co/3ei79bU9PH
— David Rohde (@RohdeD) February 12, 2020
Those transfers meant, for the Flynn and Stone cases, the DC US Attorney Jessie Liu stood in the shoes of Robert Mueller.
In recent days, Trump replaced Liu with one of Barr’s lackeys, initially promising her a Treasury job, and then unceremoniously dumping her.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 12, 2020
Less than 4 years ago it was a major scandal that AG Lynch met w/ Former-President Clinton to chat about grandkids: she forced to recuse herself from the FBI’s bad faith attack on Secretary Clinton. Now President Trump is publicity directing AG Barr on everything “Justice” does.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 12, 2020
The mob boss is congratulating his mob lawyer for gutting the case against one of his mob lieutenants. https://t.co/VZIFFTpcj2
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 12, 2020
1) Trump tweets that it's unfair that his longtime adviser-turned-felon Roger Stone is facing a lengthy prison sentence
2) Trump's Attorney General intervenes, reducing the prison sentence
3) Trump congratulates his AG for doing his bidding
This doesn't happen in democracies. https://t.co/noEbg7fJUa
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 12, 2020
Shut up, you pathological lying, disgusting, racist, traitorous, criminal.
You and your miscreant attorney general are violating the rule of law and running a criminal enterprise formerly known as the government.https://t.co/9jhGiltYFo https://t.co/dy82fIqJTK
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 12, 2020
If you read about another country where the Leader intervened in a case to help his close friend/accomplice not be punished you would view that nation as a "banana republic" or an authoritarian regime–not a democracy. That is exactly what Trump is doing. It's no different
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 12, 2020
I don't understand how this isn't illegal. https://t.co/44c8VwEZjf
— James O'Leary (@jamesoleary87) February 12, 2020
He's not changed one iota… what's next?
Cc: @SenatorCollins https://t.co/rIZrxyCxPn
— And, by the way… (@TYoungRude) February 12, 2020
I don't think you're supposed to announce the tampering, champ. https://t.co/USdS5AG2D5
— Hank "Very legal and very good" Epton (@HankEpton) February 12, 2020
Commentary
Stunning turn of events proves Bill Barr is nothing more than Donald Trump’s personal hitman
The exit polls in the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday said 81% of voters were motivated to vote because of anger at President Donald Trump. Part of the reason for that is likely because of the ongoing authoritarian power grab he was staging even as they cast their ballots.
The president had tweeted out his orders in the wee hours of Tuesday morning:
By the end of the day, the Department of Justice had rescinded that sentencing recommendation and all four of the prosecutors on the Stone proceeding had withdrawn from the case, with one of them resigning from the Department of Justice altogether. This was, to say the least, highly unusual.
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving GOP candidate accused of stalking ambassador is now cooperating with Congress: report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Robert Hyde, the Republican congressional candidate who was accused of monitoring the whereabouts of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, is cooperating with Congress in their investigation of how Rudy Giuliani's team targeted the ambassador.
Hyde was shown in messages revealed by House Democrats last month to have been in close contact with Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who was indicted for campaign finance violations related to his work overseas. The communications between them suggested that Hyde was physically tracking Yovanovitch, who was ultimately recalled from the ambassadorship as Giuliani advised the president she would oppose their scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hackers could shut down satellites – or turn them into weapons
Last month, SpaceX became the operator of the world’s largest active satellite constellation. As of the end of January, the company had 242 satellites orbiting the planet with plans to launch 42,000 over the next decade. This is part of its ambitious project to provide internet access across the globe. The race to put satellites in space is on, with Amazon, U.K.-based OneWeb and other companies chomping at the bit to place thousands of satellites in orbit in the coming months.