‘Traitorous criminal’: Outrage erupts after ‘mob boss’ Trump implicates Bill Barr in Roger Stone scheme

Published

25 mins ago

on

The nationwide public outrage over President Donald Trump’s influence in the DOJ’s decision to reduce the requested prison time for his friend, confidant, and former advisor Roger Stone extended into Wednesday after the president tweeted his thanks and congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the case.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

Trump’s claims are totally false, but the anger, outrage, and fear for the nation’s future many expressed in response are not. And some see his tweet as proof of coordination between Trump and Barr, especially after the president Tuesday announced he has the “absolute right” to direct the Dept. of Justice in who and how it prosecutes.

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent sums it up:

All four federal prosecutors in charge of the Roger Stone case quit within hours of the DOJ signaling it would intervene to reduce their sentencing recommendation.

Here’s how others are responding:

