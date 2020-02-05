‘Triggered’ Donald Trump Jr. scorched for demanding Republican party ‘expel’ Mitt Romney

The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver “impartial justice” by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.

“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” Jr. continued, referring to Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

Many are mocking Jr., including using the title of his book attacking liberals, “Triggered,” in their tweets.

Your dad was too weak to get more votes than a Democrat. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) February 5, 2020

Wow someone sounds #triggered. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 5, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when Republican senators were OUTRAGED which Schiff had the audacity to suggest there would be retribution if they voted against Trump https://t.co/c4yfNOT1je — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 5, 2020

Snowflake says what? — AME (@angeil) February 5, 2020

He is clearly the strongest member of the GOP. He’s not afraid of your dad and his 14 year old girl tweets and he’s not giving in to the bribes. You can stand people with integrity because it’s so foriegn to you. Understandable, look who raised you. — Lisa (@LisainNJUSA) February 5, 2020

Mitt actually made his father proud today. Something you’ll never do in your whole sad life. https://t.co/CupqCFnIaG — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 5, 2020

You sound triggered — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 5, 2020

Pike salesman? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2020