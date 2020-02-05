Quantcast
‘Triggered’ Donald Trump Jr. scorched for demanding Republican party ‘expel’ Mitt Romney

Published

7 mins ago

on

The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver “impartial justice” by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.

“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” Jr. continued, referring to Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

Many are mocking Jr., including using the title of his book attacking liberals, “Triggered,” in their tweets.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
