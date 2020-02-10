Trump 2020 team hopes Secret Service activity in New Hampshire will prevent Dems from voting: report

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that some in President Donald Trump’s inner circle were hoping that Secret Service operations around the president’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire would obstruct Democratic primary voters.

“Advisers hoped that Secret Service moves in Manchester to secure the area for president would make it harder for Democratic candidates and their supporters to transverse the state’s largest city in the hours before the primary’s first votes are cast,” wrote Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire.

New Hampshire will be the first primary election, and the contest has drawn nationwide attention after what was broadly considered to be a mess in the Iowa caucuses. No candidate has an overwhelming lead, although recent polls suggest Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a favorite to win a plurality of delegates.