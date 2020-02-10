Trump 2020 team hopes Secret Service activity in New Hampshire will prevent Dems from voting: report
On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that some in President Donald Trump’s inner circle were hoping that Secret Service operations around the president’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire would obstruct Democratic primary voters.
“Advisers hoped that Secret Service moves in Manchester to secure the area for president would make it harder for Democratic candidates and their supporters to transverse the state’s largest city in the hours before the primary’s first votes are cast,” wrote Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire.
New Hampshire will be the first primary election, and the contest has drawn nationwide attention after what was broadly considered to be a mess in the Iowa caucuses. No candidate has an overwhelming lead, although recent polls suggest Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a favorite to win a plurality of delegates.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow explains how the Feds may be setting a massive trap to get Rudy Giuliani to confess
MSNBC Rachel Maddow offered a fascinating analysis for what could be going on at the Department of Justice.
"Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged Monday that the Justice Department would evaluate material that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, had gathered from Ukrainian sources claiming to have damaging information about former vice president Joe Biden and his family — though Barr and other officials suggested Giuliani was being treated no differently than any tipster," The Washington Post reported Monday.
‘He’s a con man’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says Donald Trump is much weaker than he seems
Since President Donald Trump's acquittal in the Senate last week, many political commentators have suggested that his electoral fortunes are rising while the Democrats' 2020 prospects are dimming. But as MSNBC's Chris Hayes argued Monday night, these claims have been greatly exaggerated.
While Trump's poll numbers have ticked up slightly in recent days, it's far from a dramatic bounce — and he still remains unpopular nationwide.
But the illusion that Trump is riding high, Hayes argued, is actually part of his strategy to get re-elected.
"The president is many things: He's a bigot, he is a liar, he's a narcissist but above all else," Hayes said, "he has been a con man."