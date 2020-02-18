Trump accused of ‘questionable delay tactics’ as accuser seeks DNA to prove rape case

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store two decades ago, is asking a judge to deny a request from his lawyers to stay discovery in her lawsuit against him.

“E. Jean Carroll, who went public with her claims in June, said in a court filing on Tuesday that Trump is using questionable delay tactics to avoid her requests for discovery and a DNA sample that she says may help her case,” stated the report.

Trump’s attorneys are attempting to put the case on hold while they argue to the New York Court of Appeals that a sitting president cannot be sued. That court will also consider this issue in the defamation suit of Summer Zervos, a contestant on Trump’s reality shows who claims Trump sexually assaulted her.

“Nothing in Trump’s extensive history of personal litigation during his presidency supports his bald assertion that discovery into whether he lied about raping Carroll will harm the national interest,” stated Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing Carroll, in their new court filing.

“If Trump’s motion fails, the president may be required to submit a DNA sample, most likely from a swab inside his cheek, according to court filings,” reported Bloomberg. “Carroll said she believes Trump’s DNA may match a sample from the dress or shoes she wore the day of the alleged attack. She claims Trump defamed her by denying the incident.”