Trump accused of ‘questionable delay tactics’ as accuser seeks DNA to prove rape case

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store two decades ago, is asking a judge to deny a request from his lawyers to stay discovery in her lawsuit against him.

“E. Jean Carroll, who went public with her claims in June, said in a court filing on Tuesday that Trump is using questionable delay tactics to avoid her requests for discovery and a DNA sample that she says may help her case,” stated the report.

Trump’s attorneys are attempting to put the case on hold while they argue to the New York Court of Appeals that a sitting president cannot be sued. That court will also consider this issue in the defamation suit of Summer Zervos, a contestant on Trump’s reality shows who claims Trump sexually assaulted her.

“Nothing in Trump’s extensive history of personal litigation during his presidency supports his bald assertion that discovery into whether he lied about raping Carroll will harm the national interest,” stated Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing Carroll, in their new court filing.

“If Trump’s motion fails, the president may be required to submit a DNA sample, most likely from a swab inside his cheek, according to court filings,” reported Bloomberg. “Carroll said she believes Trump’s DNA may match a sample from the dress or shoes she wore the day of the alleged attack. She claims Trump defamed her by denying the incident.”


Trump issues pardon to tax-evading executive whose family paid his campaign over $200,000

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a new series of controversial pardons, including to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell President Barack Obama's vacant Senate seat, and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who went to prison for tax fraud and false statements.

For the most part, these pardons affected people who have received praise and sympathy from pundits on Fox News. But one pardon in particular stands out: that of construction executive Paul Pogue, who was sentenced to three years probation after evading $473,000 in taxes.

Donald Trump reveals the Democrat he would most like to run against in the 2020 presidential campaign

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed which Democrat the president would most like to face in the 2020 presidential election.

The revelation came after Trump accused former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg of committing "a large scale illegal campaign contribution" with his attempt at "illegally buying" the 2020 DNC nomination.

Bloomberg claimed that Trump accusing him of committing a crime meant that he wants to run against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

World Health Organization urges calm: Covid-19 coronavirus is ‘less deadly’ than SARS

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international health officials sought to calm global nerves, citing a study showing most cases are mild and warning against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

The situation remains dire at the epicentre, with the director of a hospital in the central city of Wuhan becoming the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.

But Chinese officials released a study showing most patients have mild cases of the illness, and World Health Organization officials said the mortality rate was relatively low.

