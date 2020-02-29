Trump admits more coronavirus cases ‘likely’ — hours after calling Democratic alarm a ‘hoax’

In a rare press conference in the White House briefing room on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that there are likely to be more cases of coronavirus in the United States — just hours after he told a crowd of supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina that the virus was a “hoax” concocted by Democrats to destroy his presidency.

“Additional cases in the United States are likely,” said Trump. “But healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we’ve gotten familiar with this problem. They should be able to recover, should they contract the virus. So healthy people, if you’re healthy, you will probably go through a process, and you’ll be fine.”

