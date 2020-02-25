Quantcast
Trump again attacks US intel agencies from India when asked about Russian election interference

Published

58 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked about reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election during a press conference in India — and he used it as an opportunity to once again attack American intelligence agencies.

During his press conference, Trump alleged that no intelligence officials told him about Russian efforts to help his campaign even though they had briefed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the ways Russia was working to boost his chances in the Democratic primary.

“Intelligence never told me!” he complained.

He then accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of leaking the information about Russian wanting to help Trump and Sanders, although he cited no evidence to back up this claim.


Trump trashes Sonia Sotomayor during press conference in India

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during a press conference in India.

When asked about his demands that Sotomayor recuse from all cases regarding his administration, Trump slammed the Obama-appointed Supreme Court justice for supposedly being unfair to him.

"Her statement was so inappropriate," he complained. "Such a terrible statement for a Supreme Court justice!"

Fox News reporter John Roberts then pointed out to Trump that Sotomayor was simply stating that the Trump administration runs to the Supreme Court seeking emergency relief more than past administrations.

Ukraine worries Trump’s purge will embolden Putin: ‘Russia is getting more ambitious’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's purge of disloyal staffers has Ukrainians concerned that Russia will ramp up its aggression.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, fears Russia will exploit a post-impeachment opening to ramp up its political influence operations against his country in their ongoing war, reported The Daily Beast.

In particular, Danylyuk is concerned that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is putting Ukraine at risk by strengthening administration ties to corrupt, Kremlin-linked politicians in Kyiv.

