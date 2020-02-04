Trump aides question Jared Kushner’s ‘change of strategy’ to convince voters the president isn’t racist

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is leading a “change of strategy” within the his father-in-law’s presidential campaign that is doubted by other aides, according to a new report in The New York Times.

The newspaper reported, “privately, several senior Trump aides expressed skepticism of Mr. Kushner’s belief that broad numbers of black voters, whose views of the president are overwhelmingly negative, are persuadable. Running an ad aimed at black voters — which could also have the effect of reassuring white suburban women, a worrisome demographic for the campaign, that the president is not racist — was a change of strategy from Mr. Trump’s previous efforts to simply energize and turn out his base.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many public polls back up the skeptics in Mr. Trump’s orbit. According to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released last month, for instance, more than 80 percent of black respondents said that they believed Mr. Trump was racist and that he had helped to make racism a bigger problem in the country,” the newspaper noted. “Nine out of 10 black Americans in the poll said they disapproved of Mr. Trump’s job performance.”

In fact, Trump is so toxic he helped boost Democratic Party turnout during the 2018 midterm elections, when Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.

Kushner, who is reportedly taking a large role in Trump’s reelection campaign, thinks Trump’s problems with black voters is not his racism, but their ignorance.

“Despite those numbers and the skepticism from colleagues, Mr. Kushner has been advising Mr. Trump that black voters can be converted into supporters if they are simply educated on his policies. Mr. Trump’s biggest challenge, Mr. Kushner has told people, is a “knowledge gap” on many of the president’s accomplishments, particularly on the issue of criminal justice reform, which Mr. Kushner has spearheaded,” The Times reported.

The president and his son-in-law are mystified as to why Trump isn't doing better with black voters. Other Trump advisers are not. @anniekarni and me https://t.co/I9VZTbN6wa — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 5, 2020