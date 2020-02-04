Trump aides question Jared Kushner’s ‘change of strategy’ to convince voters the president isn’t racist
Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is leading a “change of strategy” within the his father-in-law’s presidential campaign that is doubted by other aides, according to a new report in The New York Times.
The newspaper reported, “privately, several senior Trump aides expressed skepticism of Mr. Kushner’s belief that broad numbers of black voters, whose views of the president are overwhelmingly negative, are persuadable. Running an ad aimed at black voters — which could also have the effect of reassuring white suburban women, a worrisome demographic for the campaign, that the president is not racist — was a change of strategy from Mr. Trump’s previous efforts to simply energize and turn out his base.”
“Many public polls back up the skeptics in Mr. Trump’s orbit. According to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released last month, for instance, more than 80 percent of black respondents said that they believed Mr. Trump was racist and that he had helped to make racism a bigger problem in the country,” the newspaper noted. “Nine out of 10 black Americans in the poll said they disapproved of Mr. Trump’s job performance.”
In fact, Trump is so toxic he helped boost Democratic Party turnout during the 2018 midterm elections, when Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives.
Kushner, who is reportedly taking a large role in Trump’s reelection campaign, thinks Trump’s problems with black voters is not his racism, but their ignorance.
“Despite those numbers and the skepticism from colleagues, Mr. Kushner has been advising Mr. Trump that black voters can be converted into supporters if they are simply educated on his policies. Mr. Trump’s biggest challenge, Mr. Kushner has told people, is a “knowledge gap” on many of the president’s accomplishments, particularly on the issue of criminal justice reform, which Mr. Kushner has spearheaded,” The Times reported.
The president and his son-in-law are mystified as to why Trump isn't doing better with black voters. Other Trump advisers are not. @anniekarni and me https://t.co/I9VZTbN6wa
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 5, 2020
2020 Election
First lesson of the Iowa meltdown: Don’t entrust democracy to the techies
A few years ago, I was living in San Francisco and working on a local political organizing campaign as part of a national political advocacy group. Given that we were in the Bay Area, the local chapter of this advocacy group comprised a lot of well-meaning young people who worked in tech. So a group of them had decided that the best way to do political organizing was to put those tech skills to use.
The article originally appeared at Salon.This meant that we, as chapter members, would vote on local issues through a website they had developed, which required some kind of login code that we were given if we attended a certain number of meetings; those meetings also required us to log in via a computer. The laptop sign-in system was easy to miss as you entered a meeting, as I and others did many times — but missing that step made us ineligible to vote on the direction of the chapter. This is all to say the system was a headache and made what should have been a simple problem — how to discuss and debate marching orders for the chapters — into an overly complicated mess.
2020 Election
Pete Buttigieg leads in the Iowa Caucuses after results were finally released
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead in the Iowa Caucus after the state party finally released partial results on Tuesday.
According to numbers released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg received 27% of the delegate percentage, with 62% of precincts tallied.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is in second place with 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place with 18%.
Former Vice President Joe Biden finished fourth, with 16%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 13%.
2020 Election
Iowa woman wanted vote changed after learning Pete Buttigieg is gay
An Iowa woman who supported Pete Buttigieg for president in Monday night's tumultuous US Democratic caucus asked to change her vote when she learned the candidate is gay.
She cited her religious beliefs for doing so.
"Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner? Are you kidding?" the woman, wearing a "Pete 2020" sticker, asked a caucus organizer, known as a precinct captain, in rural Iowa.
The exchange was caught on a video which quickly went viral online.