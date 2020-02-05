Trump announces he will address nation Thursday on impeachment ‘victory’ – after posting tweet showing him president forever
President Donald Trump’s initial response to the Senate voting to acquit him on both articles of impeachment was to tweet out an old meme declaring himself president forever – or, “4EVA,” as the graphic shows:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020
Minutes later he announced, also via Twitter, that he “will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm” from the
White House “to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”
I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020
Note that once again in Trump’s mind he appears to believe he is the country, he is the nation, which is false.
Americans are called to think and then decide — not decide then think: Presidential historian says after impeachment
Presidential historian Jon Meacham had a profound take on what should be expected of America going forward after the third impeachment in history. One thing he hoped is that Americans can take a step toward thoughtfulness instead of blind political allegiance.
"What I suspect we will see again and again and again on the campaign trail and from the White House itself is an unfolding presidential campaign by the incumbent president of the United States to turn out his base of support and to treat the union itself not as a political entity to be led but an audience to be entertained and engaged," predicted Meacham.
Trump’s presidency is ‘a battle between teleprompter Trump and Twitter Trump’: op-ed
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Henry Olsen argues that while President Trump's State of the Union address this Tuesday may have seemed markedly toned down from his usual rhetoric, people should remember that there are two Trumps: the teleprompter version and the Twitter version.
"Teleprompter Trump reads words others have written for him," Olsen writes. "Whether in formal speeches to foreign dignitaries or in domestic settings such as the State of the Union address, speeches Trump reads off a teleprompter are invariably positive and uplifting. They tend to laud freedom and democracy, like his 2017 speech in Warsaw. They are not Reaganesque in their rhetoric or grandeur, but they often try to strike some of the same themes. Teleprompter Trump’s speeches usually get good reviews from the press."
‘No one prevents a witness who can exonerate them from testifying’: Legal experts respond to acquittal vote of Trump
It was never expected that President Donald Trump would be acquitted by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate for his crimes and the attempts to cover up his behavior by denying subpoenas.
While the impeachment trial is over, it's likely that hearings will continue. Given the conflicting arguments by the White House that impeachment are the only way subpoenas are valid, and also that the House should have used the courts to enforce subpoenas, it's likely that the House will continue to fight in court to obtain denied documents form the White House. The goal from the Trump legal team has been to stall as much as possible through the election.