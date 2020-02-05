Trump announces he will address nation Thursday on impeachment ‘victory’ – after posting tweet showing him president forever

President Donald Trump’s initial response to the Senate voting to acquit him on both articles of impeachment was to tweet out an old meme declaring himself president forever – or, “4EVA,” as the graphic shows:

Minutes later he announced, also via Twitter, that he “will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm” from the

White House “to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Note that once again in Trump’s mind he appears to believe he is the country, he is the nation, which is false.