Trump appoints Coast Guard admiral as recovery czar for Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — As Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes, the White House confirmed Friday that it is appointing U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Peter Brown as its liaison for the island.In a statement, the White House said Brown “will coordinate United States Government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico.”The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has been hit by a series of natural and political disasters in recent years that are strangling its economy.In 2017, Hurricane Maria razed parts of the island and destroyed the electrica…
‘Friday night massacre’: Experts say Trump firing of 3 officials including Sondland and Vindman is a ‘criminal’ offense
President Donald Trump late Friday afternoon and evening ended the week by firing three administration and White House officials, he blames for his impeachment in a campaign of retribution that some experts are calling illegal.
Trump not only had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman transferred out of the White House, he had him fired from his National Security Post and escorted out of the building. Vindman’s twin brother, who also works on the NSC, was summarily fired and escorted out as well, as The New York Times reports.
I have seen the future: Donald Trump is going to get worse
The only thing Donald Trump didn't do in his victory-lap appearance in the East Room on Thursday was announce the pending arrest of Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi. He did everything else. He told his roomful of hacks and sycophants that the impeachment trial "was all bullshit." They cheered. He called the Democrats and lone Republican who favored his impeachment and removal from office "the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I've ever known," "lowlifes," "stone-cold crazy," "evil," "sick," "corrupt," "scum," "bad," "horrible," "vicious" and "leakers." Stammering, wheezing, snorting and sniffling, he said those who impeached him were "mean." His fans applauded. They screamed. They laughed: Fox host Laura Ingraham; Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, whom Trump called "so great, so tough, and so smart"; Rep. Devin Nunes of California, "this congressman who kept going into basements, into files, he'll find any document"; and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a "top, top wrestler." Every single one of them laughed and shouted their encouragement as the man who has told more than 15,000 lies since taking office called his Democratic enemies "liars."
Here’s how Trump’s State of the Union address was a white Christian nationalist dog whistle
Amid the ripping paper and misbegotten medals, Trump’s State of the Union address promised nationalism with a distinctly Christian bent.
Trump wants to steal $5 billion from public schools (which he decried as “failing government schools”) to give to private, i.e., Christian, schools. Trump wants to roll back reproductive rights and ban abortion. But more than anything, Trump wants to weaponize religious freedom. If he is successful there, it will be a win for his war against abortion and public schools too. He said:
My administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.