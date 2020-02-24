Trump attempts to reassure Americans that he has coronavirus ‘very much under control’

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic tanked stocks on Monday, with US markets losing all 2020 gains. But President Donald Trump wants Americans to know he has it “very much under control.”

The COVID-19 virus has infected tens of thousands and already killed over 2,000 people worldwide.

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” Trump tweeted.

“We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart,” he argued.

“Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” Trump added, with an exclamation mark, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing over 1,000 points.

