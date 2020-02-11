Trump calls on the military to punish Lt Col Vindman

It has been one of the worst days for the Justice Department in history, one CNN commentator said, as prosecutors in the Roger Stone case lined up to resign from the case. The move came after being undermined by Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump.

When Trump sent the following tweet, the DOJ announced it would be withdrawing the sentencing guidelines demanding seven to nine years in jail for Stone.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1227122206783811585

Trump also announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be punished by the military. Trump said he "reported a false call." To be prosecuted for that, Vindman would have had to know it was a false call and had malicious intent. According to his testimony, he had neither. It's unclear what punishment he wants for Vindman's brother, who was also fired. The brother didn't have anything to do with the case, other than have the last name "Vindman."