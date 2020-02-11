Trump calls on the military to punish Lt Col Vindman
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested that the military should consider disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — the Soviet-born war hero who served on the National Security Council and gave evidence against the president in House impeachment proceedings.
Trump says the military should look at disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Vindman, who gave testimony in impeachment hearings about the president pic.twitter.com/yX1ysfOMQ5
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 11, 2020
Vindman was dismissed from the National Security Council shortly after the end of the impeachment trial. However, he remains employed by the military — a fact that some Republicans have used to argue that the president’s actions against him do not constitute retaliation.